Taggd launches IDJ Lighthouse Series Podcast on Latest Hiring Trends and Best Practices

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 22: Taggd, a leading digital recruitment platform in India, has launched the "India Decoding Jobs Talent Council Lighthouse Series," a new podcast series featuring Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) and talent acquisition leaders from top companies in India. Hosted by Devashish Sharma, Member, National Committee for Skills & Livelihood, Confederation of Indian Industry and Founding Member & CEO of Taggd, the series explores emerging hiring trends, workforce transformation, and the future of talent acquisition in India. The IDJ Talent Council Lighthouse Series aims to democratize talent intelligence by offering actionable insights, strategic foresight, and real-world best practices directly from the industry's top minds.

Taggd has already launched two episodes of the series. While inaugurating the series, Devashish Sharma shared, "The India Decoding Jobs Talent Council Lighthouse Series is a landmark initiative that will redefine the HR landscape in India. By engaging in conversation with CHROs, we aim to provide actionable strategies and insights that will empower businesses, academia, and policymakers to navigate the swiftly changing talent landscape adeptly and effectively. This series will not only shape the future of talent acquisition but also contribute significantly to India's growth story."

The inaugural episode of the series features a compelling conversation with Tarun NP Varma, Global Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer at Tata Consumer Products.

Tarun NP Varma stressed the importance of true diversity, including mindsets from all regions of India, not just metro cities. One of the key takeaways from the episode was, "To build a future-ready workforce, companies must embrace diversity in its truest sense--not just in demographics but in mindsets--and shed restrictive hiring practices like campus exclusivity. The focus should be on finding talent that resonates with customers and aligns with the organization's values," he said. He also advocated for skill-based hiring over pedigree, focusing on skills and value chains.

In the second episode, Kevin Freitas, CHRO at Dream11, shared powerful insights on attracting, retaining, and developing top talent in today's dynamic job market. On the aspect of diversity, Kevin Freitas said "Diversity is not based on what you see, it's how you feel every day, and as long as we are giving that to people, you know we are on a winning team." Devashish Sharma added while appreciating Dream 11's efforts to incorporate diverse cultures "Diversity from thought, from the ability to participate in decisions, getting your voice heard, your thought tabled irrespective of your position in the organization". The episode delves deeper into the spirit of Dream 11, employees' passion for sports and its effort to cultivate resilient work culture.

Therefore, the Taggd IDJ Talent Council Lighthouse Series is insightful and strategically important for business leaders, HR professionals and recruiters, academia and policymakers, and jobseekers navigating a rapidly evolving talent market and digitization.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, and LinkedIn, the series invites listeners to go beyond textbooks and gain first-hand perspectives from those shaping India's talent future.

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes, where marquee experts in the talent acquisition industry from India's top companies will share their impeccable journeys, forward-thinking strategies, and invaluable expertise! Such transformative conversations will truly redefine the future of talent acquisition.

About Taggd

Taggd , India's Digital Recruitment firm, is recharging talent acquisition for Indian and Multinational Enterprises with its industry-leading solutions. With a record of matching 55,000 jobs with the right candidates across 14+ sectors annually, Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. It has partnered with prominent brands like Honeywell, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE, Hyundai, Wipro and many more to deliver its Talent Mandate successfully.

Taggd's expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. It is the only RPO player from India to feature as a Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Asia Pacific.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668851/Taggd_Lighthouse_Series.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)