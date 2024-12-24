Taiiki Media Limited Hosts Bharat Business Award 2024, Celebrating Excellence with 300 Attendees across India

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 24: The Bharat Business Award 2024, organized by Taiiki Media Limited, was a grand celebration of innovation and achievement. Held on December 21st, the event welcomed over 300 attendees from across India,, starting with a red carpet reception and a ceremonial lamp-lighting.

Rohit Manocha, CEO of Taiiki Media Limited, delivered an inspiring opening speech, emphasizing the mission to honor outstanding contributions across industries. Distinguished guests, including Mr. Ashneer Grover and Mr. Sachin K. Sheoran, presented awards to exceptional businesses and individuals.

Among the notable awardees were:

Sandeep Agarwal, Asit Chakraborty, AadsWorld, AAANA2.0, Nature Nurse, Ezinore Private Limited, Jyotiraditya ganguly, Ureduconnect, FGS LTD, Solitaire Business Schools, Usedon Computer India Pvt Ltd, Ketan Joshi, VCR Play Media Pvt Ltd, Digital Coursera, Ashoka Franmark, Splice Laminates Pvt Ltd, Emkay InfoTech India, Dr. Rebel Shraddha Nand Pati, Cyborhub solutions Pvt Ltd, Dr. Mohammed Majid Sultan, Conscious Bharat Products Private Limited, The Province Group, Part On Wheels, SMHB INTERNATIONAL EXPORTS PRIVATE LIMITED, Fasthook Networks Private Limited, Manish Agarwal, IAMX, Talented Ritu, Neelam Jewellers, Aerovisa Institute LLP, Santosh Tripathi, SETHA SINGH RAWAT, Bhukkhad Junction, Morningwale, Acharya Lakhan, Manisha Boutique, Holistik Fashion & Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, Careerchoice361, Kumar Cab Services, MyPublicity by Brandskool, Pramod Sharma, Abhimanyu Jha, Mile Infinity, Murtaza Bhavnagarwala, Origincore Consulting Llp, The Deco Furns, Vyas Card LLP, Arjun Ramanuj, Social Cues, Gaurav Mehta, Taste of Champaran Pvt Ltd, AD Classes, Himani Kuthiala, Teki Prabhakar, Tanish Jain, Ashok Textile Agency, Ceo & Founder of Arise Point, CX COLLEGEXPERT EDUCATION PRIVATE LIMITED, Maniesh Gambhir, Rajesh Adhikari & Varun Sharma, Kunal Dev, BIGFOOT PUBLICATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, The Mulberry Weddings, Jiteendra Pratap singh, DizitalAdda [ LMS & Marketing Company], Miraj Ansari, Prime Trade Solution, DECCAN CLAP, Ankit Triathi, Abhishek Tripathi, Insta Designer, CollegeVikalp.Com, Finlegalforte Corporate Advisors Pvt Ltd, Abhay Rajkumar, Nrich learning, Yusuf, SHAGUN GROUP, Accounts Guru, Wikisoft Technology, Parvez Ahmed, Visionara Global Pvt. Ltd., ThikAnaPlus, Jk Protomax Wall Putty Paints, Evergrove Estates Pvt Ltd, SIMCO Group, Drug Medix, Shantilal's, Batido, Henna, Mitahara Vedic Foods, Groweon Digital pvt ltd, Firstvite E learning Pvt Ltd, MS MONEY SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED, Destiny Storiess, Ayaz Perfume, It's My Holiday

Highlights of the evening included a dazzling fashion show by Draax Fashions, a stimulating panel discussion featuring top investors and entrepreneurs, and a motivational keynote by Mr. Grover, encouraging resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

The evening concluded with a lavish dinner and live music, leaving the audience inspired to continue driving excellence in their respective fields.

For more details about the event, awardees, and future collaborations, visit the official website of Bharat Business Award at https://bharatbusinessaward.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)