Taiwan leads the way in Sustainable solutions and Circular Economy, aims to inspire Global action

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Taiwan proudly announces groundbreaking initiatives and advancements in sustainability and circular economy, reinforcing its global position. Taiwan is making significant strides in reducing carbon footprints through innovative technology and circular economy principles, aiming to minimize waste, maximize resource efficiency, and promote sustainable development. Taiwan Excellence is at the forefront of identifying and awarding companies excelling in sustainable manufacturing practices. These companies are pioneers in integrating energy-efficient processes, waste reduction techniques, and eco-friendly materials into their production lines. For instance, Acer launched its first environmentally friendly laptop by adopting circular strategy for recycled materials. Dependence on virgin materials has been reduced by incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, ocean-bound plastic (OBP) and recyclable packaging materials. The highlights are -

* The Aspire Vero laptop has an OceanGlass touchpad made from 100 per cent OBP and Acer has incorporated PCR materials into various product lines including desktops, monitors, projectors and accessories. By using 40 per cent PCR materials in its laptop chassis, there's a contribution of 30 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions, as compared to a chassis made from 100 per cent virgin plastic.

* Up to 90 per cent recycled paper is used for packaging and 100 per cent recycled paper pulp to make moulded pulp cushion materials. The paper-based cushion can be repurposed as a nursery pot, prolonging the lifespan of package materials, which would have otherwise gone in the bin.

* 100 per cent recycled polyester to make laptop bags and keyboard sheets

* Over 30 million Acer devices have used PCR plastic.

Similarly, DA.AI Technology reduces the burden on Earth that is being put by discarded plastic waste. They are taking robust efforts in recycling trash and garbage, both on land and in the ocean. DA.AI is working towards removing the extra edge of eco-blanket, which is made by PET bottles and also working on solutions for discarded clothes, which are otherwise incinerated in Taiwan. The highlights-

* Considering the difficulty of recycling after product damage, 100 per cent recycled polyester was targeted in the design. To simplify the recycling process and to improve quality, eco-zippers, eco-buttons made of recycled polyester have been developed.

* Recycled raw material is classified in three grades - highest level is used for producing eco-friendly yarns, the second level for manufacturing of eco-friendly plastic products and the lowest level is modified into eco-friendly wood plastic composite (WPC) and laid on the floor.

* Every 1 bottle that is recycled, there is a reduction of 63.4g CO2. Tons of discarded leftover fabric has been recycled over the years.

Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council, James Huang, said "Along with TITA, our Go Green initiative aims to highlight Taiwan's potential in the global sustainable green energy industry, contributing to both environmental and economic sustainability goals worldwide. We would like to invite Go Green with Taiwan project proposal invitation for social entrepreneurs, social workers, students to submit proposals towards achieving SDG goals." For Go Green campaign, please check: gogreen.taiwanexcellence.org

Taiwan aims at achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Through these initiatives, Taiwan Excellence not only highlights the achievements of Taiwanese companies in sustainability and circular economy, but also sets a global benchmark for industries worldwide. Taiwan's leadership in this field underscores its dedication to creating a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence symbol honors Taiwan's most innovative products, providing tremendous value to users worldwide. Products carrying this symbol have been selected based on outstanding R & D, design, quality, marketing, and Made-in-Taiwan merits. Initiated by the International Trade Administration (TITA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan in 1992, the symbol is recognized in over 100 countries. Visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469132/James_Huang.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)