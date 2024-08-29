Talentica Achieves the Machine Learning Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage

PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Talentica Software today announced that it has received the Machine Learning Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, Talentica has proven their capability and capacity in building customer solutions in the Machine Learning field using Google Cloud technology. Google Cloud Recognizes Talentica Software's Technical Proficiency and Proven Success in Machine Learning. Partner Advantage is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Partners who achieve this Specialization have demonstrated success with data exploration, preprocessing, model training, model evaluation, model deployment, online prediction, and Google Cloud pre-trained Machine Learning APIs.

"We are excited to be selected for the Machine Learning Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage," says Manjusha Madabushi, CTO & Co-Founder of Talentica Software. "95% of the products we develop for our clients are on the cloud. Most of them leverage our AI and machine learning expertise across multiple cloud service providers to outdo their peers. Google Cloud is rapidly emerging as one of the leading service providers, and this specialization will help our customers using Google Cloud adopt machine learning services quickly."

About Talentica Software:

Founded in 2003, Talentica Software is a pure-play product engineering company dedicated to solving real-world technical challenges for startups and large tech enterprises. Headquartered in Pune, India, with over 500 employees, Talentica has empowered more than 200 companies in product development. By consistently investing in cutting-edge technologies like AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain and leveraging deep expertise, Talentica remains at the forefront of innovation.

