Tanishq unveils its grand new store in Nikol, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has launched its grand new store in Nikol, Ahmedabad. The brand new store was inaugurated by Pelki Tshering, Head of Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd. and Sunil Raj, Head of Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd. in the presence of Vishal Vyas, Regional Business Manager, West 3, Tanishq at 6:30 PM. As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering an irresistible offer wherein customers can get a free gold coin on every purchase*. The offer is valid from 24th May to 26th May, 2024. The store is located at Tanishq Showroom, Malbar Prime, Bhakti Circle Road, Ankur Chokadi, Nikol, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, pin code- 382410, contact number: 07935217452

Spanning across 4500 sq. ft., the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across dazzling gold, stunning diamonds, kundan and polki. The store proudly presents Tanishq's festive collection, 'Dharohar', drawing inspiration from the heirloom artefacts from the eras gone by. The store is also equipped with an exclusive range of mangalsutras, 'Dor', inspired from sacred elements of the Hindu wedding as well as collection with a wide array of exquisite modern earrings across gold and diamonds 'Stunning Every Ear'. Additionally, the store houses latest diamond jewellery line 'Impressions of Nature', inspired by the beauty of nature along with a stunning and versatile range of contemporary daily wear jewellery 'GlamDays'. Furthermore, the store accommodates 'Aveer', an exclusive jewellery line for men along with stunning jewellery pieces from 'Rivaah', a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is meticulously crafted to align with the fashion preferences of women from various regions across India and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping.

Speaking on the inauguration, Vishal Vyas, Regional Business Manager, West 3, Tanishq said, "We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our latest store in Nikol, marking our 6th store in the city of Ahmedabad. As a beloved jewellery brand in the nation, our primary goal has always been to provide exceptional customer service to our valued patrons. We are dedicated to upholding the Tanishq tradition, ensuring a delightful shopping experience for all occasions, conveniently available under one roof. This expansion is a significant step in that direction. Tanishq offers a stunning selection of jewellery pieces suitable for every customer and occasion. Our store showcases an exquisite collection of jewellery designs in gold, diamonds, kundan, polki, dailywear, and contemporary styles, catering to the diverse preferences of our clientele. We eagerly await the residents of Nikol to explore the thoughtfully curated offerings in this magnificent store."

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities.

