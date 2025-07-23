Tata AIA Tops India in MDRT Rankings for Third Consecutive Year

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Tata AIA) is excited to announce that it has once again secured the highest number of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) members in India for the third consecutive year, while achieving an impressive #4 global ranking. With a record 2,871 MDRT qualifiers, this milestone reflects an 11% growth from the previous year, showcasing the rising calibre and unwavering dedication of Tata AIA's advisors.

This remarkable achievement underscores Tata AIA's commitment to delivering best-in-class financial advice, powered by the expertise of its MDRT-qualified advisors, ensuring that consumers receive exceptional service and guidance.

What truly sets Tata AIA apart is its deep commitment to diversity and inclusion. With an all-time high of 1,343 female MDRT members, Tata AIA has secured the #7 position globally among the Top 25 Companies by Female Membership. The 8.5% growth in female MDRT qualifiers highlights Tata AIA's continuous efforts to empower women within the financial sector, ensuring that consumers benefit from expert, world-class financial advice delivered by a diverse team of advisors.

What Does This Mean for You?

MDRT - The Gold Standard in Financial Advice

Being an MDRT member is considered the ultimate benchmark for life insurance and financial services professionals worldwide. These advisors demonstrate the highest level of professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct, and an unwavering commitment to delivering excellent service. When you choose a Tata AIA advisor, you are assured of receiving the best financial advice tailored to your unique needs, helping you protect your present and secure your future.

MDRT Advisors: Helping You Achieve Your Financial Goals

Tata AIA's MDRT-qualified advisors go beyond selling life insurance. They leverage their expertise to guide you in making informed decisions that align with your long-term financial objectives. Whether it's planning for retirement, securing your family's future, or making the most of your investments, you will receive comprehensive, trusted advice that's rooted in experience and dedication.

Providing Career Opportunities: The Best Place to Be an MDRT Advisor

Tata AIA is committed to creating rewarding career opportunities for individuals passionate about making a difference. By promoting the MDRT qualification, Tata AIA offers a clear career path for aspiring financial advisors. Through its Premier Agency model, Tata AIA selects and nurtures top talent, providing them with comprehensive training, career progression, and extensive digital support.

This investment in people not only strengthens the company's network of advisors but also ensures that individuals seeking a meaningful, impactful career in financial services can find success. Tata AIA's robust support system gives advisors the tools to achieve MDRT status, which means higher earning potential and a rewarding career helping people secure their financial futures.

Amit Dave, Chief Distribution Officer - Proprietary Business, Allied Channels and Agency Sales, Tata AIA, said, "It is truly an honour to be ranked #4 globally in the MDRT rankings and to continue leading the industry in India. This milestone is a testament to the success of our Premier Agency model and the relentless commitment of our advisors. The MDRT qualification is not just a personal achievement for our advisors; it represents the trust and confidence our consumers place in Tata AIA, knowing they are receiving world-class financial advice."

How MDRTs Drive Business Results at Tata AIA

MDRT-qualified advisors provide a distinct advantage to life insurers, offering expert guidance that leads to more satisfied consumers and higher retention for the brand. At Tata AIA, our MDRT advisors have been pivotal in delivering exceptional service, fostering a loyal customer base.

For FY 2024-25, Tata AIA ranked top in four out of five Persistency cohorts, including the crucial 13th-month persistency, a key measure of consumer loyalty and long-term financial health. Persistency tracks the percentage of consumer who renew their policies, reflecting trust in our services.

MDRT-qualified advisors drive this high persistency by offering personalized advice, understanding client needs, and providing continuous support, ensuring consumers remain confident in their decision to stay with Tata AIA.

*https://members.mdrt.org/about-MDRT/company-rankings/

Note: The ranking is based on the registered count of Insurance Agents.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on premiums), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For more information please contact:

Niladri Bhattacharya

98302 30283

Niladri.Bhattacharya@tataaia.com

Sailee Nayak

+91 993 016 7115

sailee.nayak@adfactorspr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)