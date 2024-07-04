Tech Giant Achieves Cultural Transformation through Innovative Recognition & Rewards Programme

Bargain Technologies

New Delhi [India], July 4: Wipro, a global leader in information technology, consulting, and business process services, has successfully showcased its Recognition and Rewards (R & R) programmes with the help of Vantage Circle, a leading Behavioural Science Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform. This partnership has fostered a culture of appreciation and significantly boosted employee engagement among Wipro's 230,000 employees across 66+ countries.

Wipro is dedicated to employee satisfaction and motivation. To enhance this commitment, they have adopted Vantage Circle's advanced recognition and rewards platform. This platform provides a seamless, efficient, and scalable solution for recognising and rewarding employee contributions consistently and meaningfully. This transformative journey has resulted in a robust programme that perfectly aligns with Wipro's 5 cultural habits- Being Respectful, Being Responsive, Always Communicating, Demonstrating Stewardship, and Building Trust into the Recognition Programs.

Wipro partnered with Vantage Circle to launch the 'Winners' Circle,' an enhanced Global Peer-to-Peer Rewards and Recognition Programme, to revamp their program based on their core values, they focused on two key levers: Employee Experience and Analytics. The 'Winners' Circle platform is designed to recognise high performers, acknowledge employee efforts, and sustain motivation through timely and frequent recognition. Such instant, real-time capability drastically enhances the theme of appreciation, impacting both the frequency and coverage of the R & R programme.

The R & R Framework of Winners' Circle is Built on Four Main Pillars: Unit Awards, SPOT Awards monetary, SPOT Awards non-monetary, Long Service Awards

* Unit Awards: Recognising significant moments of impact on business objectives, presented in collective forums such as Town Halls and All Hands Meetings

* SPOT Awards (Monetary) and (Non-Monetary): Divided into monetary and non-monetary categories, these awards reward behaviors aligned with Wipro's cultural values

* Long Service Awards (LSA): Celebrating employees who reach service milestones (5, 10, 15 years, etc.), with personalised digital and physical yearbooks, gift points, and automated social feed posts to inform colleagues of milestone anniversaries

In the last fiscal year, over 57% of Wipro's associates received recognition through the Winners' Circle platform, every 1.2 minutes. This coverage attests to the strong performance of the recognition programme, especially considering the organisation's size. Additionally, the framework fundamentally enhances programme effectiveness in alignment with Vantage Circle's AIRe framework.

Key Achievements through this program:

* Global Consistency: Wipro has maintained global consistency in implementing a standardised R & R programme across its offices worldwide.

* Real-Time Recognition: The real-time activity feed and peer-to-peer recognition features have empowered employees to appreciate each other's efforts instantaneously.

* Valuable Insights: Vantage Circle's comprehensive analytics and reporting tools have provided Wipro with valuable insights into employee engagement levels and the effectiveness of their R & R initiatives.

The 'Winners' Circle platform seamlessly scales to accommodate Wipro's vast employee base without compromising speed or performance, regardless of location. Thus, reinforcing desirable employee behaviours and driving business success.

What sets Wipro's programme apart is the substantial contribution from individual contributors, representing a notable shift from traditional manager-only nominations to a more inclusive non-monetary peer-to-peer recognition model. There has been a 97.5% increase in non-monetary awards, such as badges and appreciation tokens, from 2021 to 2023, indicating the establishment of an appreciation-based culture among peers.

Program Success:

* Frequency of Awards: On average, over 768 awards are given per day, translating to a total of 553,490+ awards over two years.

* Peer-to-Peer Participation: There is a 97.5% increase in the number of badges and appreciation tokens distributed among peers from 2021 to 2023.

* Broad Base of Givers: Wipro employees have received a total of 550,000+ awards in the last two years from over 25,243 unique nominators.

* Long Service Awards: Almost 30,000 Long Service Awards (LSAs) have been given since 2021, with 9.8 times increase in engagement (wishes and praises) on LSA posts in the last two years. In , a Wipro employee was recognized approximately every 1.2 minutes.

Commenting on the success of the program, Sunita Cherian, Senior Officer and Chief Culture Officer at Wipro, said, "At Wipro, we firmly believe that when appreciation becomes a habit, excellence becomes the norm. Our recognition programme, Winners' Circle has been instrumental in embedding recognition into our daily work life and culture. Over 57% of our associates received recognition in the last fiscal year. Considering our size, this coverage attests to the strong performance of our recognition programme."

On similar lines, Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud, said, "Consistent recognition isn't just a nice-to-have; it's a must-have for cultivating engaged, high-performing teams. Our recognition programme empowers everyone to celebrate success at all levels of interaction, transforming colleagues into cheerleaders who champion each other's victories and create a culture of mutual respect and admiration."

Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, commented, "We are thrilled to see the positive impact our platform has had on Wipro's global workforce. By fostering a culture of recognition and appreciation, Wipro has set a benchmark in employee engagement that other organisations can aspire to. Our collaboration has demonstrated the power of a well-structured R & R program in enhancing employee morale and productivity."

Looking forward, Wipro continues to explore new ways to leverage Vantage Circle's platform to enhance its employee engagement strategies further. The success of the global R & R programme marks a significant milestone in Wipro's journey toward creating a more rewarding and engaging workplace culture.

To learn more about Wipro's Success Story, click on the link: https://www.vantagecircle.com/case-study/wipro-case-study-vantage-circle/

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

