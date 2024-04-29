Technology Firm I Square Tek Sets Up India Offshore Development Centre for HPE Aruba Networking in Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: Bengaluru-based technology firm I Square Tek opened the India Offshore Development Centre for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aruba Networking in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Offshore Development Centre (ODC) of I Square Tek will provide 24x7 support for global Enterprise customers. I Square Tek is an emerging leader in Networking, Cybersecurity, Application Support & Testing Practices and caters to several global and Indian MNCs.

With offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the USA, I Square Tek caters to marquee clients such as Sony, HPE Aruba Networking, Mahindra Comviva, Lumen Technologies, etc. More than 270 engineers will be working in the cutting-edge ODC to begin with, and the Company is planning to add 300 more employees in the current financial year.

Mr Prathap Rajendra and Ms Arunone Theer Shal from HPE Aruba Networking inaugurated the new ODC facility. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Prathap said, "This is a special day. Congratulations to the I Square Tek fraternity on the new facility. This is just a beginning, we are going to grow together."

Ms Shal said, "I Square Tek has been an incredible managed service provider for HPE Aruba Networking. I would like to thank I Square Tek team for its relenetless efforts to turn things around."

I Square Tek Managing Director Karan Reddy said, "The Offshore Development Centre in Bengaluru is an important part of our growth strategy. Cybersecurity & Networking is a critical industry in today's world and we are glad that our customers continue to repose faith in us. We are fast emerging as the go-to player in cybersecurity and networking. We would like to be at the forefront of futuristic cyber security technologies and services in the years to come."

I Square Tek is also a key player in the emerging space of Network implementation and Cyber Security consulting. It helps global companies manage their networking needs.

Founded in 2015, I Square Tek, formerly I Square Soft, is a Bengaluru-headquartered company with offices in Hyderabad and the United States of America. It is fast emerging as a key player in cyber security and networking space. I Square Tek serves many global companies in the US, the UK and India.

Website: www.isquaresoft.com.

