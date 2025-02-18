Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology to Host VC Conclave: Global Academic Leadership Summit 2025

PNN

Chandigarh [India], February 18: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), Patiala, is set to host the Global Academic Leadership Summit - India 2025 on February 23-24, 2025. The event will feature Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA), QS Quacquarelli Symonds, and Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South, NVIDIA, as Chief Guests. This prestigious event will bring together Vice Chancellors, policymakers, industry experts, and academic leaders to explore the future of higher education under the theme, "Innovating for Excellence: Creating Value for All."

Event Details

* Day 1: February 23, 2025 (Sunday) | 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM | Park Plaza, Chandigarh

* Day 2: February 24, 2025 (Monday) | 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM | Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala

The summit will delve into innovation, experiential learning, sustainability, and governance to shape future-ready universities. Key discussions will focus on global academic standards, technological advancements, AI in education, and leadership strategies.

Notable Speakers

* Dr. Ashwin Fernandes (Day 1) - Executive Director (AMESA), QS Quacquarelli Symonds

* Vishal Dhupar (Day 2) - Managing Director, Asia South, NVIDIA

Summit Highlights

* Day 1 (Chandigarh): Inaugural session, keynote addresses, and networking dinner.

* Day 2 (Patiala): Panel discussions, interactive sessions, and collaborative dialogues on academic leadership and policy innovation.

Professor Padmakumar Nair, Director, TIET, emphasized the summit's significance: "As higher education evolves, it is crucial to embrace innovation, sustainability, and governance strategies. This summit provides a platform for thought leaders to exchange ideas and drive impactful change in academia."

The event will also benefit TIET students, offering exposure to global trends and best practices in education.

For more information, please visit: glsummit.thapar.edu

About Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

Established in 1956, TIET is a pioneer in engineering education, research, and innovation. Ranked 29th in NIRF 2024and accredited NAAC A++, the institute continues to set benchmarks in academic excellence and leadership in technology-driven learning.

