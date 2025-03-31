"The Art of European Pork" Campaign Launches its Third Year of Promotion, with Participation in Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 31: The Belgian Meat Office is pleased to announce the third consecutive year of "The Art of European Pork" campaign in India, cultivating stronger relationships with key Indian trade professionals and showcasing the superior quality of European-Belgian pork. The campaign will launch with the participation of Belgian meat suppliers at the prestigious Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) exhibition in Singapore.

Building Stronger Partnerships Through "The Art of European Pork" Year Three

Returning for the third year, "The Art of European Pork" campaign will focus on deepening collaborative ties between Belgian meat suppliers and key Indian importers, distributors, and retailers through strategic promotional activities. A key component will be a trade mission to India, featuring one-on-one meetings, site visits and networking events, complemented with continuous communication actvities on online and offline platforms. These efforts aim to provide Indian professionals with comprehensive insights into the exceptional quality of Belgian pork and the professional supply services offered by Belgian suppliers, fostering trade relationships and potential partnerships.

Exploring potential import opportunities at FHA 2025

As part of the campaign, Belgian pork suppliers will exhibit at the upcoming Food & Hotel Asia trade show in Singapore, from 8th-11th April 2025. FHA is Asia's largest international trade event for the food, hospitality, restaurant, and service sectors, attracting leading manufacturers and brands and creating valuable international trade opportunities.

Professionals in the food and hospitality industry are invited to visit The Art of European Pork booth at Booth 8E4-01 & 8E3-06 in Hall 8, to explore the diverse offerings from Belgian meat suppliers and discover potential import opportunities.

Participation in FHA marks a significant milestone in "The Art of European Pork" campaign, raising awareness of Belgian pork standards and quality in the Asian market. Belgian pork suppliers aim to introduce the quality of European-Belgian pork to potential customers and forge new business partnerships in the region.

"The Art of European Pork" is an initiative by the Belgian Meat Office and co-funded by the European Union to promote the exceptional quality of European-Belgian pork and strengthen the trade relationship between India and EU nations. The campaign includes various events, media outreach, and social media activities to foster collaborative potentials between Belgian pork suppliers and relevant Indian stakeholders.

Transparent Quality

Certified European pork's transparent quality is made up of two things. First: its 100% traceability. Thanks to careful logging, you can trace the product back to any point in the supply chain, from the pig's feed to meat processing. Second: European pork meets the highest standards. This way, you will always be assured of our pork's safety and quality. Belgian pork is renowned for its exceptional quality, tender texture, and exquisite taste. Produced with expertise, ensuring traceability, and adhering to stringent food safety standards, Belgian pork has earned a reputation for excellence in the global market.

Minimum risk for maximum food safety and quality

We subject our process to extensive internal and external audits, carried out by independent bodies. In this way, we can carefully assess any possible risk and take action when necessary.

For more detailed information about "The Art of European Pork" campaign, how to connect with our meat suppliers, and our offerings, please visit our website at: www.europeanpork.eu

