The Art of Living Instils Hope in Remote Areas with Free Education

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: In the remote interiors of India's rural and tribal regions, where access to quality education remains a distant dream, The Art of Living Social Projects is quietly scripting a revolution. Its free schools are more than just classrooms; they are sanctuaries of learning, designed to nurture every aspect of a child's development. From academics to life skills, these schools deliver a holistic, value-based education that empowers children to transcend limitations and dream big.

What sets these schools apart is their unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern education. Daily practices such as pranayama, Sudarshan Kriya, and meditation help foster creativity, concentration, self-confidence, and physical well-being. This integration of spirituality and learning equips children not only to excel academically but also to lead balanced, fulfilling lives.

A Legacy of Impact

The journey began in 1981 with a modest school for 30 children in rural Bengaluru, initiated by Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, the sister of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Today, that vision has expanded into a network of 1,262 schools across 22 states, providing free education to over 1,00,000 children from rural, tribal, and urban slum areas. Among these, 48% are girls, breaking barriers and paving the way for a more equitable society.

These schools cater primarily to first-generation learners from low-income families, and their success speaks volumes. With a dropout rate close to zero and a stellar 100% success rate in examinations, these institutions illustrate the profound impact of the transformative power of accessible education.

Teachers as Community Changemakers

At the core of this transformation are the teachers, trained not only to educate but to inspire. These educators participate in community development programmes, bridging gaps and fostering trust. Their efforts extend beyond classrooms, creating a ripple effect of progress and empowerment in the communities they serve.

A Comprehensive Approach to Education

Recognising that education must address every aspect of a child's well-being, The Art of Living Social Projects schools provide:

* Medical camps to ensure health and well-being

* Equipped libraries to spark curiosity and a love for reading.

* Bicycles and school buses for uninterrupted access to education.

* Computer labs to prepare students for a digital future.

* Sports equipment to encourage fitness and teamwork.

* Nutritious meals, stationery, and uniforms to remove any barriers to learning

* A New Standard of Achievement

The results speak volumes: over 90% attendance, minimal dropouts, and a spirit of enthusiasm that permeates the schools. The inclusion of digital learning tools ensures that students are not just ready for today but equipped for the challenges of tomorrow.

Empowering Communities, One Child at a Time

Through initiatives like Gift a Smile and The Art of Living Free Schools, Bhanumathi Narasimhan's compassionate leadership has redefined the narrative of education for underserved communities. Her work is not just transforming individual lives but contributing to a more harmonious and inclusive society.

Voices from the Heart: Stories of Transformation

Anil Kumar Murmu, Student, Class VII, Hendaljuri, Jharkhand

"At Sri Sri Vidya Mandir, I've learned computer skills, robotics, drawing, football, and archery. My parents, who are farmers, are thrilled about my education, and I dream of joining the Indian Armed Forces."

Babita Patar, Teacher, Ghatshila, Jharkhand

"The dedication of my teachers shaped my journey, and now I am proud to teach and give back to my community."

Sima Gope, Alumni, Ghatshila, Jharkhand

"The free education I received at Sri Sri Vidya Mandir changed my family's life. I am forever grateful for the opportunities it has provided.

Sudhanshu Sahoo, Teacher, Hendaljuri, Jharkhand

"Teaching here has been incredibly rewarding. The school's nurturing environment empowers children in even the most remote areas to thrive."

These testimonials reflect the profound impact of The Art of Living's Free Tribal Schools weaving together aspirations, gratitude, and empowerment in communities that need it the most.

Sporting Triumphs at Hendaljuri

Students from The Art of Living Free School Hendaljuri are also excelling in sports. At the HCL-ICC Inter-Camp Archery Tournament (March 12, 2024), Meghrai Soren won Gold, Shraddha Namata earned Silver, and Alomani Mahato claimed two Silvers. The Hendaljuri team also secured the Second Runners-Up title at the JRD Foundation Football Tournament (March 18, 2024), competing against 19 teams. Earlier, they placed Runner-Up in the Tata Kolhan Super League Football Tournament (November 2022) and earned a Bronze in the JRD Tata Foundation's Inter-School Archery Competition (October 2022), showcasing their continued dedication and success in sports.

Collaboration for Transformation

Government and CSR partnerships play a pivotal role in social transformation. By combining policy support with corporate resources, these collaborations effectively address critical issues, enhance infrastructure, and drive sustainable community development.

The Art of Living Social Projects' approach to education demonstrates that true empowerment lies in nurturing both the intellect and the spirit. By creating a generation of confident, capable, and compassionate individuals, it is not just changing lives - it is building the future of a nation.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

