The Bling Boys of India Launch their 10th Solitario Lab Grown Diamond Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: The Bling Boys of India, Vivek Oberoi, Satish Daryanani and Ricky Vasandani, the founders of the Solitario brand, proudly announce the opening of their 10th store in the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune. This marks a significant milestone for the luxury brand, which has rapidly expanded its footprint across India with stores in Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Hyderabad.

The grand inauguration witnessed thousands of enthusiastic attendees who gathered to join the Diwali celebration with Bollywood icon and the founder of Solitario Vivek Oberoi, along with fellow founders Satish Daryanani and Ricky Vasandani.

Embracing the inaugural festive season, CEO of Solitario, Ricky Vasandani, stated, "In the realm of lab-grown diamonds, we are witnessing a surge in popularity. The overwhelming response and sales surpassing expectations have been nothing short of phenomenal, resonating positively across the nation."

The core team, comprising Kamini Singh, Kabir Kate and Anurag Lunia, seized the occasion to announce their next major launch in Dubai, further solidifying Solitario's global presence.

Vivek Oberoi, also a Co-founder of Solitario, expressed his enchantment during the store launch, stating, "Being a part of the Solitario store launch in Pune has been a truly enchanting experience. The craftsmanship and attention to detail that define Solitario jewelry are nothing short of extraordinary."

The new store at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune, showcases Solitario's commitment to providing high-quality lab-grown diamonds at a reasonable price point. The diamonds are expertly handcrafted for optimum shine and finesse, certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) to ensure their quality.

Solitario, featuring its cutting-edge diamond-cutting factory in Pune, India, has established a presence in Spain and the Bahamas and is poised for nationwide expansion across India. The brand's commitment to ethical and sustainable business practices is reflected in its sourcing and manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds in India, contributing to the country's economy.

Solitario is a homegrown diamond brand offering exclusive lab-grown diamond jewelry. The brand is pioneering the lab-grown diamond industry in India with the latest machinery and state-of-the-art cutting and processing units.

