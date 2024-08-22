The Business Innovation Awards 2024, Aloft Hotel, Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 22: The Business Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and success across various fields. This prestigious event is a gathering of top industry leaders, offering a platform for sharing insights, networking, and recognizing outstanding achievements. Event Highlights 1st panel Discussion under The Business Innovation and the details are given below. Topic: Data-Driven Decision Making in HR Panellist Details: Moderator - Dipti Harwani, Host & Moderator * Hemant Kumar Ravi, Senior Vice President and Group Head - HR, Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd. * Anita Sinai Guha, Talent & Growth Enabler, Transformation & Ops., IBM 2nd panel Discussion under The Business Innovation and the details are given below.

Topic: Enhancing Employee Experience with AI

Panellist Details:

Moderator - Dr. Harry CD, CHRO, Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited

* Devi Prasad Dash, Chief Human Resources Officer, Apollo Health And Lifestyle Limited

* Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner, Marching Sheep

* Anamika Chatterjee, Leading Customer Service - Retail Loans, Hero FinCorp Ltd.

3rd panel Discussion under The Business Innovation and the details are given below.

Topic: AI in Talent Acquisition: Revolutionizing Recruitment

Panellist Details:

Moderator - Dipti Harwani, Host & Moderator

* Varinder Singh, CHRO, Africare Global

* Rai Rajani Vinodkumar, Head - AI Platforms, Chubb Business Services India

4th panel Discussion under The Business Innovation and the details are given below.

Topic: Future Trends in Tech-Driven HR

Panellist Details:

Moderator - Suraj Chettri, CHRO, Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.

* Hemant Kumar Ravi, Senior Vice President and Group Head - HR, Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd.

* Bina Belani, Head HR, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Jio

Introduction of Patron Members

*Ashwini Gupta, Sr. HR Professional, Ex-Vice President (Group HR head), ACB (India) Ltd.

* Dr. Chandresh Agarwal, Managing Director, Cerafrik UAE -

Introduction of Jury Members

*Dr. Ankita Singh, Chief People Officer & Board of Director - Cignex & Relevance Lab, Founder - of HR Association of India

* Jermina Menon - Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Knowetic

* Dr. Saumya Badgayan - Vice President Human Resources, Gold Star Jewellery

* Dr. Kishore Nuthalapati - Chief Financial Officer, BEKEM Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd

AWARD WINNERS OF THE BUSINESS INNOVATION AWARDS 2024

* CEO OF THE YEAR 2024

* DR. SUSHIL KUMAR CHATURVEDI V.S.S.M, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

* DEAN'S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN ART, CULTURE AND DESIGN EDUCATION

* DR. AVINASH KATE, DEAN (Art & Design), JGi - JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University)

* BEST USE OF AI IN ROBOTICS

* KARTHIK JAGADISH, Head Of Global Intelligent Automation and Analytics, Bayer AG

* BEST TECHNICAL RESEARCHER OF AI

*ASHISH K SAXENA, Software Developer Engineer and Researcher in AI and Machine Learning, Society and Ethics, Amazon.com Services, LLC

*CHRO'S POWER LISTING

*SURAJ CHETTRI, Chief Human Resources Officer, Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.

*DEVI PRASAD DASH, Chief Human Resources Officer, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited

* SAURABH KUMAR SINHA, Head of HR, Livpure Private Limited

* KESHAV SHARMA, DGM (HR), Srishti Infrastructures Limited

* WOMEN'S POWER LISTING

*SUPRIYA BAMBAWALE, Global Partner / Alliance Marketer, Capgemini

* CHARU MALHOTRA, Chief Brand Officer & Group Head of Marketing, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

* BINA BELANI, Head HR, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Jio

* ANJU AGARWAL, VP - Commercial, Africare Global Business Ventures (India) Private Limited

* JAGADAMBA B, Vice President TA, Perfios Software Solutions

* NEHA SINHA, CEO & Co-Founder, Epoch Elder Care Pvt. Ltd.

* GARIMA MISRA, Managing Director, Landmark Lifestyle Cars Pvt. Ltd.

* MADHU MENON, Director - National Head - Talent Acquisition, Deloitte India

* RAI RAJANI VINODKUMAR, Head - AI Platforms, Chubb Business Services India

* ANAMIKA CHATTERJEE, Leading Customer Service - Retail Loans, Hero FinCorp Ltd.

* NEHA M K RAMBHIYA, DGM Quality Assurance, Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd.

* RASHMI KWATRA, Chief Executive Officer, Xeina Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

* NISHA DULHANI, Vice President - Big Data and Advanced Analytics, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

* DR. ARCHANA KUMARI, Vice President, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

* AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP IN IT (BANKING)

* PRAJWALKUMAR BHAURAO BHATKAR, Senior Lead Software Engineer, Capital One Bank

* WOMEN ICON OF THE YEAR

* PRIYA KANDURI, CTO and Senior Vice President, Happiest Minds Technologies

* INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

* SHREYASKUMAR PATEL, Sr. Software Engineer, Software Architecture, IEEE Senior Member, NetScout Systems, EngiLabs Laser Technology, IEEE

* WOMEN IN EDUCATION LEADERSHIP AWARD

* DR. PREETHI STANLEY, HOD - Department of Management & Head - Corp. Com. Department, Associate Professor, BMS College of Commerce and Management, Bangalore

* IT AND ITES

* DEEPTHI KALLAHAKALU VIJAY DEV, IT Solutions Architect, Data Concepts

* HR LEADERSHIP AWARD

* SHISHIR KUMAR, Sr. Manager - Human Resources, Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.

* CLOUD INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

* JINESH KUMAR CHINNATHAMBI, Engineer Lead Sr/Solution Architect, Leading Health Insurance Company, Richmond, Virginia, United States

* GROWTH LEADER OF THE YEAR

* AKSHAY BHATLA, Vice President of Growth, Grapes

* BEST WORKPLACE AWARD

* Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.

* BEST USE FOR AI FOR AUTOMATION

* FSMA IAT - KPMG Global Delivery Center Private Limited

* OUTSTANDING CSR AWARD 2024

* Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

* REWARDS AND RECOGNITION SYSTEM AND INNOVATIVE INITIATIVES

* PVUN Limited

* BEST CLOUD KITCHEN OF THE YEAR (SOUTH REGION)

* ITC Master Chef Creations - ITC Limited

* BEST COMPANY TO WORK FOR

* Africare Global Business Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd.

* HR TEAM OF THE YEAR

* Livpure Private Limited

* CSR CONTRIBUTION OF THE YEAR

* NCC Limited

* ESG EXCELLENCE AWARD 2024

*Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

* DREAM COMPANY TO WORK FOR

* JK Cement

* INNOVATION IN IT INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT

* Computacenter (India) Pvt. Ltd.

* INNOVATIVE SERVICE OF THE YEAR

* Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

* BEST INSURANCE TECH OF THE YEAR

* Duck Creek Technologies

* BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE - CLOUD KITCHEN

* ITC Master Chef Creations - ITC Limited

* HR COMPANY TO WORK FOR

* Airbus India Pvt. Ltd.

* BEST PRODUCT LAUNCH CAMPAIGN

* Oscar Safe Sense - TTK Prestige Limited

* CUSTOMER INTIMACY & SERVICE EXCELLENCE

* Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

* BEST TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATION FOR AI

* ELMER - KPMG Global Delivery Center Private Limited

* CSR AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

*' Chalo School Chale' - PVUNL's Education Interventions - PVUN Limited

* WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

* Life Choices & Livelihood of Young Urban Women - Yuw - ActionAid Association

* PRODUCT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

* Phytocal Ruchi - Natural Remedies Private Limited

* BEST TRAINING PROVIDER FOR LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT

* NeuCode Talent Academy

* BEST PACKAGING BY A CLOUD KITCHEN

* ITC Master Chef Creations - ITC Limited

* SHOPPING MALL OF THE YEAR

* Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Pune

* VISIONARY CSR SOLUTIONS

* SheSpace - Sanitation Care for Every Women - Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

* FAST MOVERS IN DIGITAL TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE 2024

* Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

* BEST MARKETING CAMPAIGN

* Induction Cooktop with Whistle Counter - TTK Prestige Limited

* CLOUD KITCHEN SERVING THE BEST NORTH INDIAN CUISINE

* ITC Master Chef Creations - ITC Limited

* LUXURY PROJECT OF THE YEAR

* Purva Symphony - Puravankara Limited

* CLOUD KITCHEN SERVING THE BEST HOME STYLE CUISINE

* ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations - ITC Limited

* LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

* Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Pune

Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved success. We look forward to witnessing your continued accomplishments and contributions in the future. Your outstanding contributions and innovative efforts have truly set a benchmark in your field and this recognition is a testament to your hard work and dedication.

We were honored to celebrate your achievements at the ceremony held on 27th July 2024 at Aloft Hotel, Bengaluru. Your presence and success added great value to our event.

THANKS TO OUR PARTNERS

Supported By - Aristocrat Media

Associate Partner - HRAI (HR Association of India)

Magazine Partner - Silicon India, The Business Fame.

For more details on our upcoming event please contact us on 8850767403 (ISHANT) or email at info@feathertouchs.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)