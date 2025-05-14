The Clarks Hotels & Resorts Unveils Clarks Inn, Bhowali - A Serene Escape Near Nainital and Kainchi Dham

VMPL

Bhowali (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14: The Clarks Hotels & Resorts, one of India's fastest-growing hospitality brands, proudly announces the launch of Clarks Inn, Bhowali, a peaceful hill retreat nestled in the scenic Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Ideally located on the popular route to Nainital, the hotel offers a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and nature for leisure travellers, families, and spiritual seekers.

Surrounded by the pristine beauty of the lower Himalayas, Clarks Inn, Bhowali has been thoughtfully designed for weekend breaks, extended vacations, and group getaways. The property features well-appointed rooms, spacious family suites, and private terraces that open-up to breath-taking valley views. With ample parking space for buses and larger vehicles, it is also perfectly suited for religious groups and spiritual travellers visiting nearby temples.

Guests can savour local and global flavours at The Bridge, the hotel's signature multi-cuisine restaurant, or opt for 24x7 in-room dining. Modern amenities like a well-equipped gym, spa, games room, and accessible rooms make it a complete family-friendly destination.

Strategically situated just minutes from Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham, Clarks Inn is the only branded hotel near the temple, offering a reliable and comfortable stay for devotees visiting this globally revered spiritual site. It also provides quick access to local attractions like Sattal, Bhimtal, and Nainital, making it an ideal base for exploring Kumaon.

This opening marks Clarks Inn's first foray into the Kumaon region, reinforcing the group's commitment to expanding its footprint in Uttarakhand's high-demand hill and pilgrimage destinations.

Ms. Rashmi Negi (Managing director) and Mr Darshan Singh Negi (Director) said "We saw a gap in quality hospitality between Kathgodam and Nainital -- especially for families and devotees visiting Kainchi Dham. With Clarks Inn, Bhowali, we've created a reliable, comfortable and well-connected base that contributes to both tourism and the local community."

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Rahul Deb Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer of The Clarks Hotels & Resorts, added: "This property in Bhowali aligns perfectly with our vision of expanding into high-demand hill and pilgrimage circuits. We are creating spaces that combine comfort, nature, and accessibility -- all rooted in warm Clarks hospitality. Our focus remains on providing enriching experiences for today's discerning travellers."

As The Clarks Hotels & Resorts continues its strategic expansion across India, Clarks Inn, Bhowali stands out as a refreshing addition for travellers seeking a peaceful mountain retreat with easy access to nature, spirituality, and modern comforts.

About The Clarks Hotels & Resorts

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts is a leading hospitality brand in India with a legacy of impeccable service, comfortable accommodations, and exceptional guest experiences, spanning a diverse portfolio of over 133+ properties across 12 sub-brands in India and Sri Lanka. Committed to sustainability and responsible tourism, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts strives to provide memorable experiences while preserving the cultural and natural heritage of its locations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its horizons and realize its vision to be present in every continent and be the feeling of vacation to all.

