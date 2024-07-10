The Indian Alert Hosts Second Edition of "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year" - Honoring Visionary Leaders

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 10: The Indian Alert proudly announces the successful execution of the second edition of "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024," further expanding its remarkable initiatives. Following the success of the "National Achievers Award," which honors individuals who have redefined success in their fields and brought pride to their cities, this event seeks to spotlight visionary business leaders across India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is becoming a hub of entrepreneurship, and this initiative aims to inspire ordinary people to achieve extraordinary success through the stories of 50 accomplished entrepreneurs.

On 7th July 2024, The ITC Welcome Hotel in Delhi buzzed with excitement as The Indian Alert celebrated the "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024". This grand event recognized entrepreneurs from various states who have excelled in their fields, significantly contributing to their regions and society. Awarded in diverse categories, these 50 visionary business leaders were honored in an unprecedented celebration of entrepreneurship.

Shantanu Rana - Founder of MR.CORN - Excellence in the field of QSR restaurants

Amit Gulati - Business Owner of Greenhouse Lighting by G & G Traders - Excellence in the field of Handcrafted Wooden Home Decor Lighting

Rohit Gupta - COO & Co-Founder of College Vidya - Excellence in the field of Building India's Most Trusted Online Education Platform

Renuka ( Renu K ) - Founder & CEO of Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt Ltd. - Excellence in the field of Innovative Design & Build Interior

Mehul Purohit - Founder & CEO of Multiphase Digital - Excellence in the field of PR & Digital Branding

ABHISH KRISHNAN CEO, VAISAK T RAJAN , CFO - VAISAK T RAJAN is a CFO, ABHISH KRISHNAN a CEO of E canna Coin Digital Asset and Wealth Management Private Limited - Excellence in the field of Crypto

Shivam Kushwaha - Founder of CLOUDASTRA TECHNOLOGIES (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED - Excellence in the field of software agency

Nikhil Gill - Founder of Shalom India Travels - Excellence in the field of Tour and Travel Services in North India

Dr Mamta Sindhu Thory - CEO and Founder of Mamta Akashic Reader - Excellence in the field of Akashic Tarot

FATEH / SAHIIL - DIRECTOR / ADVISOR of VIRA - EXCELLENCE IN FEILD OF WOMEN APPARELS

Navdeep Ahuja - Founder - Director of Patsav Academy - Excellence in the field of Media & Entertainment Education

Dr Sougat Dasgupta - Founder & CEO of Astroanswer - Excellence in the field of Astrology & Vastu

Sudhir Kove - Cofounder & CEO of Sudhir Kove Life Transformation Academy - Excellence in the field of Training and Coaching

Madhusudan Aggarwal - Director of Jivaa Machinery Global Private Limited - Exellence in the field of Plastic Machinery Manufacturer

Keshav Mangla - Director of Safehawk Workwear Pvt Ltd - Excellence in the field of Manufacturer Of Safety Workwear

Dr Dimple Ranawat - CEO & Founder of Divine Iris - Soulful Healing Studio - Excellence in the field of Holistic Well-Being, Healing and Life Transformation

Priyanshu Goel - Director of MUI INDIA LIMITED - Excellence in the field of Manufacturer of PVC Pipes & Fittings

Susmita Gupta - Founder of Ed Innova and Anaghtara Jewellery - Excellence in the field of PR and Communications, creative branding, D2C product manufacturing and selling

Dr Anu Binny - Founder of Anu binny - Design Your Best Life - Impact

Revanth Koppisetti - Founder of Brand Buzz - Excellence In the Field Of B2C Mobile Application Development

Radhicka vij khatri - Owner of Skinbyradhicka - Excellence In the Field Of Cosmetologist (facial aesthetics )

ADV.MUDIT DADHICH(CPA) - Director of MARKMYBRAND - EXCELLENCE IN THR FIELD OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS & Startup Legal Professional

Manoj Jaglan - Director of Haptron - Excellence in the field of Franchise Model in IT Education

Dr Alok Kashyap - CEO & FOUNDER Of YATIKEN SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS - Excellence in the Field of IT Development Start to End, IT Consulting and Digital Marketing

Dr Swapnil Bhujbal & Mrs Pooja Swapnil Bhujbal - Directors of Archiplex 3D visualisations and planning- Architectural Designers

Saqib Khan - Founder & Owner OF JAI HIND ENTERPRISES - Excellence in the field of mobile audio accessories

Aman Maskeen - CEO & Founder of Elite Talkers - Excellence in professional English Communication Training

Shivani Shah - Founder and CEO of Vision Academy and LTF - Excellence in the field of International Education

Nishita Aggarwal - Founder of The Event Designer - Excellence in the Field of Luxury Wedding Planning and Design

Ashish Poddar - Founder/CEO of Surender Poddar & Co(Spc Groups) - Excellence in the field of Accounting & Taxation solutions

Md Fahim Anjum - Co-founder Director of Infinity eduversity - Excellence in the field of Education Counselor

Dr Suneeta Pandey - Academic and Administrative Incharge of City Montessori College, Aliganj

HIMANSHI & KARANN TALWAR - PARTNER of MKT FOODS LLP - EXCELLENCE IN THE FIELD OF FROZEN FOOD

Surendra Kumar - CEO of Regalo Kitchens Pvt. Ltd - Excellence in Modular Kitchen

Adv.Vishrut Relan - Founder of Relan's Legal - Excellence In Field of Legal Services 2023-2024

VIRAL SAKHIYA - Founder & CEO of PRIDE EDUCARE INDIA PVT LTD - Excellence in the field of Best Business Coach for SME

Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma - Chairman of Shankh Aviation Private Limited [Shankh Air] - Emerging Entrepreneur in Aviation

Gurmeet Singh - Director of Hair Wig house Private Limited - Excellence in the filed of Non Surgical Hair Replacement

Yusuf - Founder of AL-EduCare - Excellence in the field of Medical Education Guidance Award.

Prashant Singh - Founder of The India Art Investment Co. Pvt Ltd - Haath Ka Bana - Excellence in the filed of Sustainable Impact Craft Company

Amit Kumar - Founder & Director of Digital Sampark - Excellence in the filed of PR Consultant

Ahmad Raza - DIRECTOR of SAMT GLOBAL EDUCATION PVT LTD - Excellenc IN ABROAD MEDICAL ADMISSION

Umashankar Sharma - Chief Executive Officer of Rooflux Tiles and Sanitary Pvt Ltd - Tiles manufacturing (Construction material)

Jitender Sharma - Founder of Getway India Holidays - Excellence in the Field of Travel Company

Yash Parashar - CEO of ReachCure of Excellence in the Field of Healthcare Marketing

Paras Arora - Founder of Crazy Corner - Excellence in the field of caterers

Abhishek Gami - Founder & Managing Director of United Wolfram Pvt Ltd - Excellence in the field of Powder Metallurgy & Rare Metals

The ceremony was graced by a constellation of notable personalities. Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, served as the chief guest, presenting the awards to the selected entrepreneurs. Dr Taara Malhotra has also graced the occasion with her presence as Special Guest. The panel discussion on 'The Entrepreneurial Mindset' featured esteemed speakers like Dr Anu Binny, Founder of Anu Binny-Design Your Life; Rohit Gupta, COO & Co-Founder of College Vidya; and Renuka, Founder & CEO of Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Their insightful discussions captivated the audience and provided invaluable perspectives on the entrepreneurial spirit.

Vansh Mehra, Founder Director of Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd., commended the initiative while addressing the distinguished gathering. He emphasized that honoring these visionary leaders is a crucial step in recognizing the individuals who form the foundation of India's burgeoning economic trends and success stories.

https://theindianalert.com/the-indian-alert-presents-the-second-edition-of-50-entrepreneurs-of-the-year-honoring-visionary-leaders/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)