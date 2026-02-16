The Platform Powering India's Most Responsible & Future-Ready Collections Ecosystem

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026--India's only comprehensive collections ecosystem platform--returns with elevated purpose, industry-defining leadership, and a bold commitment to transform collections from policy to performance.

And behind this powerful platform stands The Brainalytics -- the unique organisers and creators of the Bharat Collection Summit, known for building industry-defining forums that go beyond events to shape national conversations.

A Sector at a Critical Turning Point

Collections in India is undergoing a structural shift.

Regulations are tightening.

Borrower awareness is increasing.

Technology is transforming recovery frameworks.

Reputation risk is under sharper scrutiny than ever before.

Collections is no longer a recovery back-office--it is a strategic driver of portfolio health, compliance credibility, and long-term customer trust.

This transformation demands more than routine discussions. It calls for direction, alignment, and bold leadership.

That's exactly what the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 delivers.

More Than a Summit. A Strategic Platform.

After two transformative editions, the Summit returns stronger than ever, bringing together India's most influential voices across:

- Banks & NBFCs

- Fintech lenders

- ARCs

- Digital collections platforms

- Legal & compliance experts

- Risk, analytics, and operations leaders

This is not a generic conference. It is a curated ecosystem conversation--one that connects policy with practice, data with decisions, and compliance with customer empathy.

From regulatory frameworks to AI-driven recovery engines, from field force transformation to omnichannel borrower engagement--the platform addresses the full spectrum of modern collections.

Building the Future of Responsible Collections -- Our Ecosystem Partners

At the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026, collaboration is not an afterthought -- it is the foundation.

As India's only platform spanning the entire collections value chain, the Summit is powered by a distinguished network of ecosystem partners who bring innovation, regulatory depth, operational excellence, and technological advancement to the forefront of responsible recovery.

Powered by Trusted Leaders

Presenting Partner

DPDzero

India's only AI-led, empathy-first, end to end Collections Platform"

Co-Presenting Partner

Resollect

The Recovery Infrastructure for India's Secured Credit Market

Gold & Strategic Partners

Credresolv - Gold & Flag Partner

Championing performance-driven recovery with strong compliance frameworks.

Rezolv - Gold Partner

An AI-first, end to end debt collections platform.

Digitide - Gold Partner

Enabling digital transformation across modern recovery infrastructures.

Nucleus Software - Gold Partner

Powering Intelligent Collections. From Detecting Early Delinquency to Advanced Collections Strategies.

CreditNirvana- Silver Partner

Bringing AI-powered collections intelligence to enhance recovery efficiency.

Presolv360 - Silver Partner

Advancing digital dispute resolution and structured engagement platforms.

AI & Technology Partner

Word Work AI - AI Partner

Leveraging compliant artificial intelligence to transform borrower communication and recovery outcomes.

Business Development Partners

Collekt - Business Development Partner

Facilitating growth and strategic recovery partnerships.

Cleartouch - Business Development Partner

Enhancing debt collection experience.

Exhibit Partners

Dista - Exhibit Partner

Location-first Unified Debt Collection CRM

Neowise (a Decentro company) - Exhibit Partner

Full stack AI powered platform for debt collections.

Convin - Exhibit Partner

Optimising borrower conversations through conversation intelligence.

Wevaad - Exhibit Partner

Empowering legal collections. WeVaad hai? Toh, WeVaad hai!.

Inclusion & Governance Partners

Vindhya - Inclusion & Impact Partner

Promoting inclusive workforce solutions in collections operations.

FACE - SRO-FT Partner

Strengthening governance standards and responsible lending frameworks across fintech.

Media Partners

Bharat CXO - Media Partner

Amplifying leadership perspectives across the financial ecosystem.

News Patrolling - Media Partner

Delivering impactful coverage across business and policy domains.

Asia Business Outlook - Media Partner

Showcasing industry transformation stories to a global audience.

A Collective Commitment to Responsible Growth

The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2026 is more than a gathering of industry leaders -- it is a collaborative movement.

With the strength of our ecosystem partners, we are not just discussing the future of collections -- we are building it.

Date: 18 February 2026

Venue: The Lalit, Mumbai

Register Now: thebharatcollectionsummit.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)