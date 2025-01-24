The ROI of Luxury: Why Investing in Luxury Homes in NCR is a Smart Move

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], January 24: The luxury real estate market in NCR is constantly growing, offering investors and end-users numerous opportunities. With unique advantages such as significant appreciation potential, stable rental income, and the prestige associated with owning premium real estate, luxury homes offer a fascinating investment opportunity. Since luxury properties gain value faster, properties located in prime areas provide several benefits.

As tracked by CBRE, Delhi-NCR recorded the maximum sales of luxury homes at 10,500 units in 2024, compared to 5,525 units in the preceding year. The region's market reflected a strong 90% y-o-y growth, largely driven by a growing number of affluent buyers seeking spacious homes with premium amenities that cater to their multifaceted lifestyles. The region's robust infrastructure development, including the Dwarka Expressway, Jewar Airport, and RRTS, ensures future growth potential and continued demand.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, says, "Luxury homes in NCR are now beyond mere aesthetics; they are strategic investment assets with growth potential. The high ROI in this segment is driven by strong market demand, infrastructural advancements, and the ability of luxury projects to deliver long-term value. For us, the focus is on creating value-driven offerings that combine modern amenities, prime locations, and sustainable designs. These elements resonate with today's buyers who are seeking exclusivity and quality. Hence, we look forward to contributing to this growth and crafting projects that stand out with every detail."

Luxury homes in NCR have consistently delivered strong capital appreciation and rental yields. Areas like Golf Course Road in Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway, SPR corridor, Noida Sector 150, and Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad are emerging as hotspots, offering significant ROI due to increasing demand and healthy supply of premium properties.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, MD, TREVOC, says, "Luxury real estate in NCR is emerging as a compelling asset class, driven by sustained infrastructural growth and evolving buyer preferences. These properties go beyond aspirational living to offer tangible financial advantages through consistent capital appreciation and competitive rental yields. Strategically located with superior connectivity and premium amenities, NCR's luxury homes cater to a discerning clientele, positioning them as long-term investments that balance lifestyle appeal with unparalleled returns."

Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder of KREEVA and Kanodia Group added, "The increasing disposable income of millennials and Gen Zs has given luxury housing growth a new direction. Millennials, representing 36% of India's demographic, choose upscale properties as symbols of status and investment opportunities. The majority of them are NRIs who are diversifying their investment portfolios by acquiring luxury real estate, and view it as a stable asset with high returns. As this new wave of buyers continues to dominate the market, we envision creating projects that address both the emotional and practical needs of homebuyers."

The economic growth has further amplified this trend in Delhi-NCR, with increasing disposable income among millennials and Gen Z buyers enabling them to invest in luxury real estate. This transition highlights why luxury properties in NCR offer strong ROI while serving as status symbols and havens for quality living.

Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Group says, "The growth in luxury housing in NCR underscores a major shift in buyers' expectations. They seek properties that reflect their aspirational lifestyle and offer greater ROI. This paves the way for developers to innovate with their projects by incorporating premium amenities and delivering tangible value through strong capital appreciation and rental yields. Hence, we see this as an opportunity to match our projects with buyers' mindsets and resonate deeply with the aspirations of an increasingly affluent market."

Besides, luxury projects offer a rare combination of strategic location, modern amenities, sustainable design, and excellent connectivity. Prateek Grand Begonia, a newly launched premium luxury project in Ghaziabad, exemplifies this blend of factors. Strategically located in Siddharth Vihar, along the thriving NH24 corridor, the project benefits from seamless connectivity to major business hubs, expressways, and social infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and shopping destinations. In addition, this project is positioned as an ideal investment opportunity for both end-users and investors. Its prime location and superior amenities promise strong capital appreciation over time, while the limited supply of high-quality homes in the area ensures high rental demand.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, says, "For developers, infrastructure and connectivity are at the core of every project. The infrastructure development in NCR, especially in Gurugram, has greatly enhanced the attractiveness of the region's real estate market. Meanwhile, improved connectivity through expressways has impacted investors' confidence in the sector. This has placed greater responsibility on developers to bring projects that resonate with this development. Considering the scenario, we look forward to creating enduring landmarks that combine convenience, exclusivity, and future growth."

Thus, investing in luxury homes in NCR offers a unique combination of financial and lifestyle benefits. The region's robust infrastructure, strategic connectivity, and thriving economy make it a hotspot for high-value real estate investments. As NCR continues to evolve with ongoing infrastructure advancements and growing demand for exclusive residences, the luxury housing market is anticipated to continue on a higher growth trajectory.

