The Silent Force Behind India's Top Hygiene Brands -- Novel Tissues Pvt. Ltd.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 6: In India's fiercely competitive hygiene and personal care sector, where precision and trust define brand success, one name operates quietly behind the scenes--Novel Tissues Pvt. Ltd.

With over two decades of manufacturing leadership, Novel Tissues has emerged as the preferred backend partner for some of India's most respected baby care, wet wipes, and FMCG brands. From baby wipes to personal hygiene solutions, the company manufactures products that touch millions of lives every day--yet rarely bears its own name on the label.

"We don't just meet specifications--we help brands grow, innovate, and scale," says A.B. Doddamani, Director of Novel Tissues.

"From product development to last-mile dispatch, we're built to serve high-volume, high-integrity brands with consistency and care."

Why Leading Brands Choose Novel Tissues?

* 1 Crore+ Pouches per Month - Scalable capacity for high-growth brands

* Fully In-House Infrastructure - R & D, formulation, blending, filling, and packing under one roof

* Global Certifications - GMP, ISO 9001, ISO 14001

* Cleanroom-Class Production - Minimal human contact, full batch traceability

* Rigorous Quality Protocols - Dedicated QA, microbiology, and compliance teams

Whether it's baby wipes, skincare tissues, or hygiene essentials, Novel's facilities are designed for safety, speed, and scalability--and always aligned with international compliance standards.

More Than Manufacturing -- A True Brand Partner

What sets Novel apart is its ability to scale with startups and global enterprises alike--without compromising on product quality or brand integrity.

Flexible MOQs - Supporting D2C and emerging brands

Custom Formulation - R & D support for proprietary blends

Full-Spectrum OEM Services - From idea to shelf

Export-Ready Infrastructure - Trusted by clients across India, UAE, Africa, and Southeast Asia

Novel's collaborative approach has made it a long-term partner for several of India's top baby care and FMCG companies, and a launchpad for global brands entering the Indian subcontinent.

Built to Scale. Designed to Collaborate. Ready to Innovate.

At a time when hygiene is non-negotiable and brand loyalty hinges on quality, Novel Tissues is more than just a contract manufacturer--it's a strategic growth partner.

With high-capacity units and a robust commitment to transparency, the company is uniquely positioned to help brands move faster, go further and stay ahead.

Partner With India's Most Trusted OEM Hygiene Manufacturer

Novel Tissues Pvt. Ltd.

1 Crore+ Monthly Pouch Capacity

OEM Partner for India's Leading Baby & Personal Care Brands

B2B Enquiries: partner@noveltissues.com

Website: www.noveltissues.com

Instagram: @novel_tissue

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)