Chandigarh [India], January 27: Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly presents The Torchbearers: Leading with Purpose and Passion. Beyond conventional roles, they stand as mentors and change-makers, inspiring ethical leadership, creativity, and social responsibility. Through visionary impact and community engagement, they shape progress and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Dr. Sushant Rajput: Dr. Sushant Rajput is a senior business leader, award-winning author, TEDx speaker, and mentor, recognised for driving business growth at the intersection of strategy, execution, and human potential. Currently Vice President at eClerx Services Ltd., he brings over two decades of leadership experience across IT services, financial markets, and digital transformation.

His career reflects a belief in purposeful reinvention, moving beyond linear paths to create scalable impact while nurturing people, culture, and long-term value. He has enabled growth initiatives, strengthened organisational capabilities, and translated complex market dynamics into sustainable outcomes.

Alongside his corporate role, he is an Amazon bestselling author of I Wish Someone Told Me This Before My First Job and Mindful Momentum, promoting clarity, consistency, and mindful leadership. As a visiting faculty member and mentor, he bridges corporate practice with academic learning, earning honours from the University of Oxford for thought leadership and student development, globally recognized.

Daman Derling: Daman Derling, mult. h.c., is a globally respected authority in mantra, yajna, tantra, and astrology, with over 25 years of dedicated practice in ancient metaphysical sciences. Known for integrating timeless Eastern wisdom with modern leadership and consciousness studies, he has guided individuals, institutions, and global organizations toward clarity, balance, and purposeful transformation. A trusted advisor to world leaders, entrepreneurs, and public figures, his work is valued for its authenticity, precision, and measurable impact. Beyond spiritual guidance, his influence extends to global policy and cultural advocacy through his role as a Board Member of the World Cultural and Environmental Commission, where he champions cultural preservation, ecological harmony, and social well-being. His journey has been featured across India Today, Business Today, Forbes, Times of India, Hindustan Times, The CEO Magazine, Dailyhunt, and Google News. Honored with global leadership, international excellence, spiritual impact, and cultural ambassador awards, Daman Derling stands as beacon.

Dr. Ganesh Reddy: Dr. Ganesh Reddy is a dynamic edupreneur, purpose-driven institution architect, and emerging fiction author creating impact at the intersection of education, entrepreneurship, and social development. An accomplished academic and mentor, he will make his literary debut with a fiction novel releasing in February 2026, reflecting his lifelong passion for storytelling and creative expression. As a pioneering education leader, Dr. Reddy heads a rapidly expanding school franchise network across India, committed to delivering future-ready learning grounded in innovation, ethics, and strong value systems. His model nurtures confident learners while empowering educators and partners to build sustainable ecosystems of excellence. Extending his vision beyond education, he is entering the healthcare sector with a mission to improve accessibility, raise quality benchmarks, and promote ethical service delivery. This expansion reflects his belief that lasting progress emerges from purpose-driven institutions. Balancing enterprise with creativity, Dr. Ganesh Reddy blends leadership and imagination with lasting impact.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar: In an era of fleeting digital narratives, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar stands as a leading voice restoring depth and purpose to modern Hindi literature. Rising from rural Uttar Pradesh to national and global platforms, his journey reflects disciplined scholarship and unwavering cultural conviction. With more than 283 published books spanning literature, children's writing, and authoritative legal works, he ranks among India's most prolific contemporary authors. His revival of Prabandh Kavya has reintroduced classical epic poetry to modern audiences, blending tradition with present-day relevance. His contributions to children's literature further nurture values, imagination, and cultural awareness among young readers. Beyond literature, his engagement with legal scholarship and work connected to the Supreme Court of India reveal a rare synthesis of intellectual rigor and ethical responsibility. As founder of Vama Academy and BPA Foundation, he remains deeply committed to education and social empowerment. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar is an institution shaping India's future.

Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik: Prof. Dr. Anshuman Naik, MBBS, MD, offers online consultation via WhatsApp (9556477997) for diabetes, obesity, post-menopausal syndrome, PCOD, and thyroid disorders. Widely known as the "True Enemy of Diabetes" and a one-man army against metabolic disorders, Dr. Naik holds a Diploma in Endocrinology and Diabetes and is a Fellow of Diabetes India, the Euro-Asian Academy of Clinical Diabetology, and the Indian Society of Chronomedicine. He has also completed the Advanced Management of Diabetes and Related Disorders program from Harvard Medical School. Over the past decade, Dr. Naik has treated more than one lakh people with diabetes using an integrative approach focused on yoga, exercise, home-based nutrition, and minimal medication. In 2012, he established Sweet Life Diabetes Care & Research Center in the tribal district of Sundergarh, Odisha. His contributions have earned multiple accolades, including the Best Diabetologist Award conferred by the Governor of Maharashtra for outstanding service and impact.

Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw: Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw is a visionary technology leader and social changemaker working at the intersection of innovation, education, and community development. Founder and Director of Abhinnovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Tech Q Labs LLP and Abhinnovation media and entertainment he has pioneered secure, scalable, future-ready online examination and EdTech solutions that enhance efficiency, transparency, and reliability for institutions. With over a decade of experience, he has delivered high-impact projects for government, defence, and private organizations, earning recognition for strategic leadership and operational excellence. His platforms have benefited thousands of institutions and learners across India, redefining digital assessment ecosystems. Equally significant is his commitment to social service. Actively associated with human rights and youth organizations, he leads initiatives focused on education access, community welfare, and inclusive development, reflecting leadership rooted in purpose and compassion. His contributions have been widely recognized through features in Forbes India, India Today, Business Today, CEO Magazine, and Times of India.

Hotel Amber Palace : Hotel Amber Palace, the globally recognized hospitality brand associated with Chinese cinema-linked actor and entrepreneur Dev Raturi, has marked its India debut with the launch of its first project in Gurugram. Located in Sector 14, the hotel was formally inaugurated by Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, who attended as the chief guest. Praising the visionary leadership of Founder & CEO Dev Raturi, the MLA highlighted his achievement of building China's largest chain of Indian cultural restaurants and bringing that international expertise back to India. The launch was attended by over 100 distinguished guests from across the country, who appreciated the hotel's premium ambience and modern facilities. Hotel Amber Palace offers 36 premium rooms, a state-of-the-art banquet hall, and a rooftop garden restaurant serving authentic Indian and Chinese cuisine. Designed for business travelers, families, corporate events, and social gatherings, Amber Palace aims to become a new premium hospitality destination in Gurugram.

Dr. Balakrishna S. Maddodi: Dr. Balakrishna S. Maddodi is an eminent professor at Manipal Institute of Technology and a widely respected academician, researcher, and environmental advocate. He is a recipient of the prestigious Udupi Zilla Rajyotsava Award for planting more than 5,000 saplings and successfully replanting ten mature trees, reflecting his deep commitment to ecological restoration. His academic contributions include publishing numerous research papers on environmental sustainability and education, authoring three books on Earth science and geology, and developing curricula for environmental studies and sustainability programs. As a member of the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), Government of India, Dr. Maddodi has guided and evaluated multiple projects focused on environmental conservation and community development. Actively engaged in social service, he works with several NGOs dedicated to sustainability initiatives. He has organized beach clean-up drives and awareness programs across Coastal Karnataka, collaborating with government agencies to inspire environmental responsibility among young minds. Globally recognized.

Dr. Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar: In a world driven by titles and applause, Dr. Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar chooses a quieter yet deeper path, leading with empathy, humility, and purpose. With over two decades of experience, he defines success not by numbers, but by the lives he uplifts and the hope he inspires. As General Secretary of the MLB Foundation, he works tirelessly at the grassroots, advancing education, elder dignity, and community empowerment. A strong believer that "old is gold," he actively champions respect for senior citizens, rebuilding intergenerational bonds through awareness and action. His contributions to education through Vivekananda World School & Vivekananda Junior reflect a commitment to excellence built patiently and sustainably. He further amplified local voices by launching Ferozepur's first Community Radio Station, strengthening civic connection. From medical camps and relief initiatives to preserving culture through the All India Mushaira, Dr. Bhaskar leads from the front, quietly but powerfully changing lives and shaping a more compassionate society. By establishing Barbados-A Resort in the border town of Ferozepur, he brought world-class, state-of-the-art hospitality to the region.

Mr. Deepak Sharma: Partywalaz has emerged as a global benchmark in NRI wedding catering, where food represents trust, hygiene, and flawless execution. Led by Deepak Sharma, the brand specializes in destination and NRI weddings, delivering refined culinary experiences that meet international expectations while preserving the authentic essence of Indian cuisine. Over the last five years, Partywalaz has successfully catered 240+ NRI weddings, serving Indian-origin families from the USA, Europe, Australia, and France, reflecting its premium positioning and reliability. Known for its "hygiene over quantity" philosophy, the company follows stringent kitchen protocols, disciplined service standards, and premium ingredient sourcing--qualities valued by globally travelled clients. Partywalaz is trusted across iconic wedding destinations such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Pushkar, where precision is paramount. With expertise in cross-cultural preferences and destination logistics, Partywalaz ensures seamless celebrations. For NRI families seeking elegance, safety, and unforgettable taste, Partywalaz stands as a global symbol of trust.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP, founded in 2019, is a leading organizer of national and international conferences and award ceremonies across education, business, healthcare, NGOs, and entertainment. ISO and MSME certified, it recognizes excellence, fosters collaboration, and delivers impactful events. Recognized by the Scholar's Book of World Records.

