The University of Melbourne Ranked in the World's Top 20 in QS World University Rankings

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 19: The University of Melbourne has achieved 19th position globally in the 2026 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, announced today.

This result maintains the University's standing as the top ranked institution in Australia across the three major rankings - QS (19), Times Higher Education (39) and the Academic Ranking of World Universities (37).

The QS World University Rankings is one of the most comprehensive ranking of its kind, evaluating thousands of universities from around the world on a range of indicators related to research, employability and outcomes, global engagement and sustainability.

The University achieved an overall score of 90.8 out of 100 in the rankings, marking a 1.9-point improvement, with enhanced performance across seven of the nine rankings indicators.

This included a notable improvement in the Employer Reputation and Employment Outcomes score (98.3), underscoring the University's success in producing highly sought-after and job-ready graduates.

The University's Academic Reputation also increased to 99.7. This significant indicator reflects the high regard held by global academics towards the institution.

The University of Melbourne was also ranked in the top 50 globally across all five broad subject areas in the QS World University Rankings by Subject announced earlier this year.

University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Professor Emma Johnston AO said she was immensely proud of the University's status among the world's top 20 institutions.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Emma Johnston said: "We're proud to remain Australia's highest-ranked university alongside the strong performance of many institutions across the Asia-Pacific, highlighting the vitality of the higher education sector in our region."

"This acknowledgement reflects the dedication and collaboration of our entire university community, whose work continues to push the boundaries of knowledge and contribute meaningfully to the world around us."

The University of Melbourne's research and education programs collaborate with partners globally, with a particular focus on Asia and the Pacific.

Recent innovative programs with Indian partners include VirtuCare, a research initiative advancing equitable healthcare and disability-inclusion, and the University's Bachelor of Science dual degree, now offered through Indian institutions Shoolini University and Amity University.

Last year, the University opened its Melbourne Global Centre in New Delhi providing a physical space in India to collaborate with partners in government, industry and education on collaborative research, academic opportunities, and community engagement programs.

The University also recently launched a Dual Degree Program in Applied Positive Psychology with O.P. Jindal Global University and celebrated the opening of the Melbourne-Shoolini Teaching and Learning Hub in Himachal Pradesh.

The University of Melbourne's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), Professor Michael Wesley, said:

"The University of Melbourne is proud to be ranked 19th in the world, as a leading global university that produces highly sought-after, job-ready graduates who become future leaders in their fields all over the world.

I'd like to thank our Indian education partners for their collaboration, partnership, and support, as we address together the most important education and research challenges of our time."

Australia remains a preferred destination for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad and a popular choice globally. The University of Melbourne welcomes the diverse perspectives and cultural richness that international students bring to its campuses and classrooms, and greatly values their contribution and connection to the University's network of 500,000+ living alumni.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)