Think360.ai Recognized Among Top GenAI Service Providers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Think Analytics India Pvt. Ltd. (Think360.Ai), a global provider of AI, analytics, and data science services has earned a prestigious spot among the Top Generative AI Service Providers of 2024, as recognized in AIM Research's PeMA Quadrant. This achievement underscores the company's sharp focus on AI-led transformation, leveraging its exceptional talent and capabilities to drive meaningful business impact across industries.

The GenAI landscape is evolving rapidly, with businesses globally adopting this technology to redefine strategies, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences. Key advancements include shifting from exploratory Proofs of Concept (PoCs) to enterprise-grade solutions with measurable ROI. The adoption curve has been accelerated by partnerships with hyperscalers and platforms that provide industry-specific solutions, expanding the reach to new verticals.

Think360.ai has positioned itself as a pioneer in delivering tailored GenAI solutions across BFSI, Retail, Supply Chain, Commercial Analytics, Customer Success and Operational Automation.

"We take immense pride in delivering practical, measurable GenAI innovations that empower clients to transform business processes and strategies. By simplifying complexity and guiding pilot-to-scale GenAI initiatives, we drive impact across operations, customer service, risk management, and growth. The next 4-5 years herald a pivotal era for analytics firms as they evolve with GenAI at the core. Think360.ai is uniquely positioned to navigate this exciting phase of data-driven innovation, helping businesses harness the transformative power of AI to redefine success," said Amit Das, Founder and CEO at Think360.ai.

Think360.ai's commitment to co-creation and collaboration ensures solutions are customized to client needs, spanning AI-advisory, custom development, implementation, and support. Think360.ai's efforts align with global trends, where AI adoption is driving productivity gains, reducing costs, and enabling organizations to achieve strategic goals at speed and scale.

Think360.ai is a rapidly growing AI and Data Science company focused on creating innovative solutions for data-rich industries such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Oil and gas, and Shipping. Think360.ai delivers transformative outcomes to its global clients by leveraging AI advancements and hyper-digital infrastructure helping them to innovate faster, drive efficiencies, and transform business processes.

For more information about us, please visit www.think360.ai.

