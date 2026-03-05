This Women's Day Swap the Roses for Racetracks: Alive Launches 'Alive Gals Fest'

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: This Women's Day, Alive has announced the launch of Alive Gals Fest, an experience-led festival designed for women ready to step outside the routine and into the thrill of the unexpected across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa.

More than a campaign, Alive Gals Fest is a call to action. It invites women to step into spaces they are often told are not for them, racetracks, dirt trails, shooting ranges and own them with confidence.

A Women's Day Upgrade, the festival moves the needle from symbolic gestures to high-adrenaline discovery. The curated lineup includes:

- Motorsports: Drive a Porsche, All-Women Go-Kart Racing, Indoor RC racing, Track Driving and Car Simulators.

- Adventure: Dirt Biking, ATV Rides, and Paramotoring.

- Skill & Sport: Shooting, Horse Riding, and Woodworking.

- Wellness & Lifestyle: Aerial Yoga, Camping, and Makeup Masterclasses.

The Main Event: All-Women Go-Kart Race (March 8) The festival's "Showstopper" takes place on International Women's Day. The high-octane All-Women Go-Kart Race serves as a powerful visual statement, bringing together women from across the city to showcase speed and sisterhood on the grid.

Luxury Rewards To fuel the competitive spirit, Alive is offering:

- The Grand Prize: One lucky participant will win an overnight luxury stay for two at a heritage palace hotel in Udaipur.

- Festival Discount: 20% off on all bookings made Monday-Friday during the campaign period.

"Alive Gals Fest is about moving beyond symbolic celebration," said Vivek Kumar, Founder, Alive. "Confidence isn't built through compliments; it's built through action. Whether it's gripping a throttle for the first time or hitting a target, there is a moment where something shifts, you stop watching and start owning."

This Women's Day, Alive isn't just celebrating women; it is inviting them to discover who else they can be.

About Alive

Alive is India's first tech-led platform dedicated to creating and scaling original, emotionally engaging experiences across adventure, art, craft, food, wellness, and culture. Designed for modern urban consumers, Alive makes discovering and participating in meaningful experiences a habitual part of city life. By combining high-touch experience design with proprietary technology, Alive enables creators to build sustainable businesses while helping people reconnect with curiosity, joy, and real-world connection.

Alive is currently live in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa, with plans to expand to 10 major Indian cities and multiple leisure destinations over the next year.

Website: [www.iamalive.app]

Instagram: @[iamalive.app]

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)