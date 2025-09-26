Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Cardholders, Powered by Visa, Experience an Iconic Evening at the Red Fort

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Times Black ICICI Bank credit card, in partnership with Sabhyata Foundation, announces "An Evening at Red Fort," an exclusive cultural experience designed specifically for Times Black ICICI Bank Credit. This landmark event reimagines India's most iconic monument as a distinguished venue where heritage blends seamlessly with luxury, giving guests a unique chance to experience the Red Fort in a way that goes beyond its conventional tourist setting. Luxury Heritage Event, Combines Exclusively Curated Experience, Sufi Performance, and Gourmet High tea at Delhi's Iconic Red Fort.

Scheduled for September 27, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM, this carefully curated evening represents the convergence of India's rich cultural legacy with contemporary premium experiences.

The evening's centerpiece is a mesmerizing Sufi performance by acclaimed artist Deveshi Sahgal, whose soulful artistry will resonate within the historic walls that have witnessed centuries of Indian history. Guests will embark on a multi-sensory journey featuring a spectacular light and sound showcase that brings the fort's 400-year legacy to vivid life.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr Nakul Anand, Chairman, Advisory Board of Sabhyata Foundation added, "Our partnership in this initiative reflects our deep commitment to preserving and celebrating India's architectural heritage. Through such collaborative events, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for our monuments by public at large while ensuring their preservation for future generations. The Red Fort stands as a testament to India's glorious past, and events like these helps bridge the gap between historical significance and contemporary cultural engagement."

"We share Sabhyata's vision of preserving India's architectural heritage, and through this unique experience for our cardholders, we aim to inspire them to rediscover these iconic sites, experiencing them in fresh, reimagined ways." Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Black ICICI Bank Credit card.

Adding to this, Executive Chef, Indian Accent, Shantanu Mehrotra said, "It's always an incredible opportunity to bring our food to iconic settings like the Red Fort, and this event was no exception. Many of our signature dishes, like the Daulat Ki Chaat, are deeply rooted in Old Delhi traditions, and our curated high tea menu reflects that heritage, with highlights like the Bhuna Aloo Samosa with White Pea Mash. Our heart remains with tradition, and we wanted every element of this menu to reflect that balance."

We are delighted to have FNP Luxe as our floral partner for an evening set within the majestic Lal Qila. FNP Luxe offers an unparalleled luxurious gifting experience that is ideal to elevate celebrations. Specialising in bespoke floral arrangements, handcrafted cakes, and thoughtfully curated hampers, FNP Luxe brings together timeless craftsmanship and modern elegance. Their creations will beautifully complement the grandeur of the monument, enhancing the experience with a perfect blend of heritage, music, and luxury.

All proceeds contribute to monument preservation efforts through the Sabhyata Foundation, allowing guests to participate in safeguarding India's cultural heritage for future generations.

Access to this specially curated experience is available only through the Times Black app, underscoring its premium positioning. The event will follow strict on-time entry guidelines, ensuring a seamless and well-orchestrated experience for all attendees.

The collaboration highlights the unique positioning of the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card as more than a financial instrument--it serves as a gateway to extraordinary cultural experiences. Designed for discerning individuals who expect the exceptional, Times Black provides world-class concierge support and exclusive access to curated global experiences.

Event Highlights at a Glance

* Guided Tour of the historic Red Fort monument

* Intimate Sufi performance by renowned artist Deveshi Sahgal

* Spectacular light and sound showcase bringing history to life

* Bespoke high tea menu curated by Indian Accent

* Optional guided museum tour with expert historical insights

* Heritage preservation contribution through Sabhyata Foundation

About the Partners

Times Internet is the largest Indian Internet Network and the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group. TIL reaches over 600+ million unique visitors a month who collectively account for 67+ billion page views and 128+ billion minutes spent across web and mobile, with businesses across news, entertainment, sports, local, e-commerce, classifieds, startup investments, local partnerships, and more. Today, it has a diversified set of 35+ digital consumer-facing businesses.

Sabhyata Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage through world-class experiences that showcase the grandeur of Indian history and culture. Apart from its partnership with Dalmia Bharat at the Red Fort, Sabhyata Foundation has adopted four iconic Delhi monuments - Purana Qila, Humayun's Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, and Mehrauli Archaeological Park under the government's 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' initiative to enhance visitor experiences.

Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card represents the pinnacle of premium banking, offering sophisticated cardholders unmatched access to exclusive lifestyle experiences, world-class concierge services, and curated cultural events.

Indian Accent is renowned as the pioneering modern Indian restaurant worldwide, with its inventive approach seamlessly blending traditional flavours with contemporary techniques. The first outpost is located at The Lodhi, New Delhi and has won numerous accolades over the years, including featuring on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list since 2013. It has been recognized by Time Magazine as one of the world's 100 greatest places and was voted India's No. 1 restaurant by La Liste for 2024 & 2025. Indian Accent opened a very successful outpost in New York in 2016 and in 2023 opened in Mumbai at the iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, bringing the signature Indian Accent flavours to the financial capital of the country.

FnP Luxe: FNP has launched FNP Luxe, a premium gifting brand offering a curated collection of luxurious treasures like exotic flowers, gourmet cakes, artisanal gift hampers, and lush plants. FNP Luxe redefines gifting with a curated collection of opulent and meticulously crafted options. Each gift combines elegance and exceptional quality, thus elevating every thoughtful gesture.

Booking Information

Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Cardholders can secure their exclusive access through the Times Black app. Given the intimate nature of the venue and limited availability, early booking is strongly recommended.

For more information about Times Black and its exclusive offerings, visit www.timesblack.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)