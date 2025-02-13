TREVOC Group Appoints RICPL as Construction Partner for its Ultra-Luxury Residences in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 13: TREVOC Group, a leading luxury real estate developer, today announced a strategic partnership with Ramacivil India Construction Private Limited (RICPL) for the construction of its ultra-luxury project, TREVOC Royal Residences, in Sector-56, Golf Course Road, Gurugram. The project marks a synergy between TREVOC's vision for fine living and RICPL's five-decade expertise in delivering iconic infrastructure projects globally.

"TREVOC Royal Residences is designed to raise the bar of luxury living in Gurugram, blending cutting-edge design with unmatched exclusivity. Partnering with RICPL, a name synonymous with engineering excellence, ensures that our vision is executed to perfection. Their proven track record in delivering large-scale quality projects aligns seamlessly with our commitment to quality and innovation," says Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group.

"We are honoured to collaborate with TREVOC on this prestigious project. TREVOC Royal Residences represents a new benchmark in luxury residential spaces, and our team is committed to leveraging our technical prowess and pan-India experience to deliver something truly extraordinary. This partnership reinforces our position as leaders in transforming architectural visions into reality," Praveen Gupta, Managing Director, RICPL.

With over 50 years of expertise in infrastructure and construction, RICPL has established itself as a leader in the industry. The company boasts an impressive annual turnover of over Rs. 1,200 crore and an order book exceeding Rs. 5,000 crore. Having successfully constructed more than 50 million square feet across India and global markets, RICPL is driven by a team of over 12,000 professionals dedicated to innovation and precision. The company's portfolio includes several landmark projects, such as Asia's tallest hospital--the 27-storey IPD Tower & Institute of Cardio Vascular Science in Jaipur, the Mauritius ENT Hospital (Rs. 242 crore), GPRA Luxury Housing project in Sriniwaspuri (Rs. 783 crore), and premier educational institutions like IIM Jammu (Rs. 427 crore) and IIT Jammu (Rs. 596 crore).

TREVOC Royal Residences is an iconic 27-storey luxury apartment complex. The project features 172 high-end residences, complemented by a world-class clubhouse offering bespoke amenities and a Skydeck offering panoramic city views.

With a 75-year heritage, TREVOC Group pioneers luxury living through innovation and sustainability. In the next few years, the company plans to develop residential, commercial, and plotted developments at strategic locations across Delhi-NCR, like Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, and Dwarka Expressway.

