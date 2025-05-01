Tuli Research Centre for India Studies Launches tuliresearchcentre.org

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 1: The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (T.R.I.S.) proudly announces the launch of tuliresearchcentre.org, a path-breaking digital platform offering free, open access to the most comprehensive integrated visual-textual knowledge base on India's modern and contemporary fine arts, popular arts, cinema, photography, architectural heritage, graphic arts, animal welfare, and cultural economics and thought, so allowing a new conceptual framework for India Studies.

The platform's launch marks the culmination of Neville Tuli's three-decade-long journey as a cultural institution builder, beginning with the founding of HEART (The Tuli Foundation for Holistic Education and Art, 1995-99), advancing through Osian's Connoisseurs of Art (2000-21) to Vanraja Sanctuary & Hospice (2015-), and culminating now with T.R.I.S. - an institution dedicated to researching upon and sharing an expansive archive, knowledge base, and library for public and scholarly engagement.

Tuli's pioneering ideas on education, transdisciplinary knowledge-building, and the fusion of image-text-audio learning within a holistic conceptual framework of theory, experience, and archival preservation have shaped these endeavors. His vision has consistently championed the creation of autonomous spaces of intellectual inquiry, where knowledge is expansive, free, and participatory.

Platform Overview: tuliresearchcentre.org

Tuliresearchcentre.org was conceptualized by Neville Tuli post-2020 though it has been evolving for nearly three decades through his writings, personal research, curation, and transdisciplinary knowledge development. The platform places images on par with carefully curated textual and audio materials. It has been built using the most basic technology of the Excel Sheet, thousands of manually structured and templated Excel sheets of knowledge then transformed into web data by the coding team.

This foundational approach allows the platform to power a world-class Search and Filter Engine, with each cultural object and archival document serving as the basic unit. Users are empowered to conduct precise inquiries across multiple fields, retrieving highly tailored results that foster deeper, self-directed exploration.

The India Studies platform is created upon Tuli's uniquely conceptualised sixteen Research Categories. These are then linked to thousands of carefully selected Masterlists which are represented by "A-Graphy" pages, and these are all inter-related and contextualised through 100,000+ visual and textual objects in v1.0.

In v1.1 the structure of the Post and their Q & A are added to begin the deeper engagement process of the visitors, which will soon lead to the personally customised curricula framework by v1.2 so hopefully offering a groundbreaking model for how archives and educational frameworks can be reimagined to take forward learning and educational models.

Version 1.0 (30th April 2025): Public launch of the Search and Filter Engine with sample Masterlist pages and access to 100,000+ objects.

Version 1.1 (30th June 2025): Expansion of Masterlist A-Graphy pages and object collections.

Version 1.2 (30th September 2025): Introduction of the customised curricula framework for "Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India."

Version 2.0 (1st January 2026): Full roll-out of support systems for top colleges and universities, particularly in India and Cultural Studies.

A Call to Reimagine Education

At its heart, tuliresearchcentre.org is built on a simple but powerful belief that Knowledge must belong to all. Education must be free. Inquiry must be boundless.

We live by the principle that every answer leads to a deeper question sustaining the eternal process of learning, discovery, and the joy inherent in consciousness itself.

The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies stands in solidarity with students, teachers, and lifelong learners everywhere, demanding an educational future that transcends economic and institutional barriers a future where access to deep knowledge, critical thinking, and creative exploration is a right, not a privilege.

tuliresearchcentre.org represents a bold commitment to this future: a platform that democratizes India's artistic, cultural, and intellectual legacies, inviting scholars, academics, students, and the wider public into a living, evolving dialogue with India's rich creative traditions and global intersections.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)