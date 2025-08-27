Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. Expands to Bengaluru, Launching SaaS & CPaaS Services for Next-Gen Businesses

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27: Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Bengaluru in early 2025, focusing on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) products. This expansion is a key milestone in Turain's growth strategy, aimed at providing businesses with scalable, cloud-based communication and software solutions. The Bengaluru office will serve as an innovation center to develop platforms that simplify business communication and improve operational efficiency through cloud technologies.

Why Bengaluru?

Bengaluru is widely recognized as India's technology capital, known for its concentration of skilled professionals, startups, and established tech companies. The city offers a dynamic environment for innovation and growth, making it the ideal location for Turain Software's new office. By establishing a presence in Bengaluru, Turain aims to align with industry trends that favor cloud and communication technologies, helping businesses enhance customer engagement and streamline their processes in a highly competitive market.

Quote from Leadership

"Our Bengaluru office marks an important milestone in Turain Software's growth," said Tarun Karan, CEO of Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. "We bring deep expertise across both B2B industries like EdTech, E-Commerce, Cybersecurity, and Payroll & Attendance, as well as B2C sectors such as Schools, Healthcare, Banking, and Hospitality. By focusing on SaaS and CPaaS, we aim to empower businesses with cloud-first communication tools that are scalable, reliable, and prepared to meet future demands. Looking ahead, our strategic vision includes building robust Big Data capabilities for an AI-powered world, developing advanced Cybersecurity solutions, and continuing to innovate for a future where businesses operate securely, intelligently, and seamlessly."

Turain Software Chooses Bengaluru for Its SaaS and CPaaS Innovation Hub

Looking ahead, Turain Software plans to strengthen collaborations within the SaaS and CPaaS industries to develop innovative solutions that help businesses connect, collaborate, and expand effectively. This strategic move reflects Turain's ongoing commitment to providing technology-driven business solutions that not only address current challenges but also create new opportunities for growth and transformation.

About the Company (Boilerplate)

Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. is committed to bridging the gap between technology and business requirements. The company specializes in delivering innovative SaaS and CPaaS solutions designed for today's fast-paced business environment. With a proven history of helping organizations adopt scalable cloud-based communication platforms, Turain continues to lead efforts in driving digital transformation across various sectors. Headquartered in India, Turain combines technical expertise with a customer-first approach to build solutions that support business growth and operational success.

To learn more about Turain Software's initiatives, visit www.turaingrp.com.

Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. began its journey in 2019, at the heart of Kolkata, where it has built a solid customer base across a variety of industries. The company has leveraged Kolkata's skilled workforce and growing technology ecosystem to develop and deliver dependable technology-driven solutions -- including

CPaaS - Bulk SMS services, Voice Call solutions, Toll-Free IVR systems, WhatsApp Marketing and API solutions

SaaS - AI-Based Marketing Automation with Customer Loyalty Program Integrated with Billing and Stock Management System, Jewellery Management System, Cloud Telephony, Chat & Voice BOT Development, CRM integrations, Mobile App. Development, Custom SaaS platforms e.g., Notification Engines and Omnichannel solutions alongside advanced Digital Marketing Services.

These offerings are designed to meet local business challenges and help companies embrace digital transformation through seamless communication and targeted outreach. Turain's success in Kolkata has laid a strong foundation for the company's strategic expansion into new regions.

Industries We Serve

Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. serves a diverse range of industries across both B2B and B2C domains. On the B2B front, our expertise spans EdTech, Home Appliances, Jewellery, Fashion Hubs, Apparel, E-Commerce, Q-Commerce, Cybersecurity, Payroll & Attendance, and more. For B2C, we support Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Banking, Salons/Parlours, Restaurants, Government Projects, and beyond.

