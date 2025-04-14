Turning Dreams into Reality: Origin Corp Celebrates Possession at Shubh Atika, Mira Road

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: Origin Corp, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, proudly announces the successful possession handover of its premium residential project, Shubh Atika, located in Mira Road. This milestone not only marks the successful completion of a quality residential community but also highlights Origin Corp's steadfast commitment to transparency, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

"Origin Corp proudly announces the successful possession delivery at Shubh Atika, Mira Road, setting a new benchmark in smooth project execution and customer delight," said the company spokesperson. With its seamless handover process and smiling homeowners, this occasion stands as a testimony to the values that drive the brand forward.

Shubh Atika, Mira Road: A Project That Redefines Living

Strategically situated in one of the fastest-growing residential corridors of Mumbai, Shubh Atika brings together thoughtful planning, modern architecture, and sustainable living. The project features spacious homes designed with ample natural light and ventilation, alongside a curated bouquet of amenities such as landscaped gardens, fitness zones, children's play areas, and community spaces--crafted to enhance everyday living.

Featuring thoughtfully designed apartments, the project reflects meticulous planning and efficient execution. The possession process was carried out with precision--incorporating digital documentation, pre-possession walkthroughs, and dedicated customer relationship teams--to ensure a seamless and satisfying experience for every homeowner.

A Joyous Moment for Homeowners

The possession ceremony was a heartfelt celebration for the many families who saw their dreams turn into reality.

"We chose Origin Corp for their innovative approach and commitment to design excellence, and our experience has been positive. The home met our expectations, and the possession process was smooth and well-managed," shared a delighted homeowner.

Another resident added, "It was a smooth, transparent, and reassuring process. We're proud to be part of the Shubh Atika community."

These testimonials echo a larger sentiment of trust and fulfilment. The quality of construction, timely communication, and post-possession services have helped homeowners settle into their new lives with ease.

Leadership & Vision: Bhavya Shah on What's Next

Bhavya Shah, Managing Director of Origin Corp, shared his vision on the occasion:

"Delivering on time is more than a milestone--it's our responsibility to the people who have placed their dreams in our hands. At Origin Corp, every home is a promise delivered with precision, passion, and pride."

Shah also hinted at upcoming projects that aim to elevate the standards of residential development even further. With a focus on lifestyle-driven layouts, eco-conscious design, and strategic urban connectivity, Origin Corp is poised to launch several new initiatives across key neighborhoods in Mumbai.

A Testament to Excellence

With Shubh Atika, Origin Corp reaffirms its position as a developer that values trust, quality, and time.

"At Origin Corp, every home is more than just a space--it's a promise kept.

Shubh Atika, Mira Road, stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)