Two-Day 49th Annual Extravaganza at Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

NewsVoir

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], December 27: Panchkula: Students of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula gave a scintillating performance on two days of the annual day celebrations at the school premises in Sector 4 here.

The theme of 'Satluj Pride 2025' this year was 'Nation Rising - The World Wakes up to the Glory of India'. This marked the 49th edition of the annual function.

On the first day, the Chief Guest on the occasion was Ms. Alba Smeriglio, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission of the UK Embassy, Chandigarh, who applauded the students for their academic discipline, creativity and confidence.

The cultural segment opened with Performance I, "Game Changers: The Women Who Made India Proud," presented by students of Grade XI, celebrating inspiring women achievers. Performance II, titled "Borders & Brotherhood: Divided by Politics, United by Love," by Grade IX students, delivered a strong message of harmony and shared humanity. This was followed by Performance III, "Maha Kumbh: Myth, Belief, Reality," enacted by Grade VIII, offering a thoughtful portrayal of India's spiritual heritage.

On Day 2, the Chief Guest was Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain, IPS, DGP Haryana Human Rights Commission, Government of Haryana. The programme featured a vibrant series of student performances showcasing creativity, cultural diversity and moral values. Highlights included "Winter Wonder: A Christmas Tale of Values" presented by Grade V students, "Kantara: Roots, Rituals & Rise" by Grade VI, and "Global Beats 2025: The World in Rhythm" by Grade VII, each reflecting themes of tradition, unity and global harmony.

Mr. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Public School, Sectors 2 & 4, Panchkula & Satluj Group of Schools (including Satluj Public Schools, Satluj World Schools, Little Satluj Preschools with branches across Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh), while giving the information after his welcoming remarks said, "We had a vibrant line-up of colourful items, which was a treat for the eyes of parents who attended the event. I would like to congratulate the students who performed and the ones who were honoured as you've made us immensely proud."

Management members of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula who joined on the occasion were Dr. Krit Serai, Co-Chair/ Director-Principal; Co-Principal Mr. Madhurima Serai; and Mrs. Radhika Panickar Serai, entrepreneur, publisher of Rumour Books India and philanthropist and recipient of the Nari Shakti Samaan by the Government of India for her exemplary contributions as an entrepreneur and educationist.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)