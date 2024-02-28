UAE Businessman Shiyaas Hassan appointed India GCC Trade Ambassador

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 28: It was a great moment for the India GCC relations when the India GCC Trade council proudly hosted the India-GCC Awards Gala on 11th February 2024 at the prestigious Eros Hotel, Delhi. The event marked a momentous occasion celebrating the longstanding partnership between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Esteemed dignitaries and luminaries graced the occasion, underscoring the significance of the event in fostering strong ties between the two regions.

Shiyaas Hassan n was appointed as the Trade Ambassador of the India GCC Council thrusted and certificate of appointment was given by the Ambassador of Bahrain in India Abdulrahman Mohamed Ahmed Al Gaoud. Hassan thrusted upon the fact that relations between India and GCC have been rising positively and he thanked the Bahrain government for their yeoman service during COVID and the Qatar government for the release of the Indian Defense personnel, this shows the relations between our nations are growing and he was eagerly looking for the opening of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi for the general public. The relations between India and GCC are being further improved by the respective ministries working on the Free Trade Agreement that can benefit Indian exporters and Indian diaspora in the GCC nations.

As Chairman & Managing Director, Shiyaas Hassan lead the foundation for the Richmount Group, he oversees diverse ventures including Richmount Heavy Equipment's, Richmount Exports, and Richmount Properties. He is also the founder and CEO of Middle East Oil Limited specialized in petroleum products. He strategically navigate the intricacies of the business landscape, and the investment sphere, fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders and business leaders in the GCC and abroad. He ventures into the events industry with the company FullMoon organizing remarkable experiences in Dubai.

Chief among the distinguished guests at the function were the Chief Imam and Peace Ambassador, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, whose presence added reverence and spiritual significance to the proceedings. Abdulrahman Mohamed Ahmed Al Gaoud, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain, lent further prestige to the event with his esteemed presence. Additionally, Aysha Bahlool, owner of the renowned "Aysha Bahlool" restaurant in Bahrain, graced the occasion, symbolizing the flourishing cultural ties between India and Bahrain.

The awards ceremony showcased the exceptional achievements and remarkable endeavours of individuals and entities in fostering bilateral relations and advancing cooperation between India and the GCC countries. Various awards were presented across diverse categories, recognizing excellence in business, innovation, cultural exchange, and social impact. It was a multi sectoral and wider perspective of the awardees that were honoured at the event and some notable ones included the RAKEZ CEO from Ras Al Khaima UAE for their exceptional support to Indian companies, Aysha Bahlool from Bahrain for promoting Indian cuisine in Bahrain, Huma Siddiqui from India for her contribution to journalism in Indian press, Aftab Hassan for his contribution to the Insurance sector and Dr. Imam Umar Ahmed Ilyusi for his contribution to national harmony and peace initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Dr Asif Iqbal, President Indian Economic Trade Organisation expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and collaboration that continues to strengthen the bond between India and the GCC nations. He underscored the importance of such platforms in fostering mutual understanding, promoting cultural exchange, and driving economic growth across borders.

The India GCC Council is expected to make deliberations on promoting the free trade agreement between India and the GCC Countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)