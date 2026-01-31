UEM Kolkata Hosts CHAINSPHERE to Empower Youth in Blockchain and AI Innovation

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30: The Microsoft Student Society of the University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata, in collaboration with the Kolkata International Blockchain Association (KIBA), successfully organized its flagship two-day event CHAINSPHERE on January 22 (online) and January 24 (offline), 2026. The initiative brought together students, technology enthusiasts, and industry professionals to explore the rapidly evolving domains of Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Web3, effectively bridging academic learning with real-world industry applications.

The first day of the event featured a dynamic No-Code AI Competition, where participants showcased innovative AI-driven solutions developed using no-code and low-code platforms. The competition highlighted the increasing accessibility of artificial intelligence technologies, empowering young innovators to address real-world challenges without the need for advanced programming expertise.

The second day, held on January 24, included an intensive Blockchain Workshop followed by an interactive quiz session. These segments provided participants with hands-on exposure to blockchain fundamentals, decentralized systems, and Web3 ecosystems, while also offering valuable insights into emerging career opportunities within the digital and decentralized technology landscape.

A key highlight of CHAINSPHERE was the keynote address by Kalyanjit Hatibaruah, Chairman of the Flugelsoft Group and Advisory Board Member of Kolkata International Blockchain Association, who attended as the Chief Guest Speaker. With over 25 years of experience in Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Transformation, Mr. Hatibaruah shared forward-looking perspectives on technology trends, innovation-led growth, and strategic career pathways. He is also a Visiting Faculty at the New Delhi Institute of Management, a mentor at IIT Madras (Nirmaan) and IIM Kozhikode, and is actively associated with innovation ecosystems such as T-Hub, STPI, and India Accelerator. He also regularly serves as a jury member for institutional and government-led hackathons across India.

The programme was further enriched by expert sessions from Rittik Das, Founder of FilmFinance.App; Sweta Karar, Blockchain Engineer at Hacken; and Soumik Bakshi, AI Engineer at Payram. The speakers shared practical, industry-driven insights on blockchain implementation, AI innovation, and real-world use cases across diverse sectors.

Prince Choudhury, President of Kolkata International Blockchain Association, along with Vice President Mukoot Ali, were present at the event and addressed the participants. Mr. Choudhury reiterated KIBA's commitment to collaborating with academic institutions, industry stakeholders, and government bodies to position Kolkata as a leading Blockchain Hub of India.

The event was successfully coordinated by Snehasish Das, Dipanjali Dutta, Praneet Singh, and Priyanshu Mitra from the Microsoft Student Society, UEM Kolkata.

CHAINSPHERE stood as a strong example of effective academia-industry collaboration, equipping participants with future-ready skills and inspiring the next generation of Indian technologists to contribute to the nation's digital and innovation-driven growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)