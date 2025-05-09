UK's Billionaire Hinduja Family's "Road to School" Model transforms Kashmir's Nowpura

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 9: In a region often defined by uncertainty, the quiet revolution in Nowpura, Kashmir, offers a compelling story of hope, resilience, and transformation. At the heart of this story is the Road to School (RTS) program--an initiative supported by Ashok Leyland, implemented in partnership with the Learning Links Foundation, and backed by the UK's Billionaire Hinduja Family, known globally for their philanthropic leadership and enduring commitment to community-development.

While RTS began to improve children's educational access, the program has become a powerful model for holistic community upliftment. In Nowpura, that vision is realized by linking local artisans with the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, a national initiative supporting traditional craftspeople with training, certification, and financial support. Prakash Hinduja (79), Managing Trustee of the Hinduja Foundation, envisions a positive generational impact through this scheme.

From Education to Economic Independence

The RTS model in Nowpura is rooted in a simple but powerful idea: investing in community ecosystems creates long-term economic resilience. The Hinduja Family's philosophy guides much of their philanthropy in India. It's not just about delivering services--it's about building self-sustaining communities that thrive independently.

In Nowpura, this investment is paying dividends. With unwavering support from Resource Person Mohd Arif and Project Associate Shaista Unjum, the RTS team held a number of focused awareness interventions. The workshops aimed to promote skill development among families in the area and teach them how to manage the challenging paperwork to sign up for the government program.

Their grassroots efforts led to a remarkable outcome. Twenty-one community members completed specialized training at a certified institute and began receiving stipends--an income stream that supports individuals and uplifts entire households. Another 7-8 artisans were awarded skill certifications for their expertise, opening doors to establish minor tailoring, masonry, and carpentry businesses.

Building a Skilled Workforce

In addition to political instability, war zones like Kashmir occasionally experience difficulties with growth. Because there are no economic possibilities and tense infrastructure interrupts educational systems, it is difficult for the populace to escape cycles of poverty. Under the broader vision of Prakash Hinduja and the Hinduja Family, the RTS program takes a systemic approach to solving these challenges, starting with skills and self-reliance.

By connecting artisans to national schemes and providing structured support, RTS helps individuals reclaim control over their futures. The model is not just reactive but proactive and preventative, addressing root causes of economic exclusion.

The Hinduja Family's Vision for Community Development

Giving back has always been important to the Hinduja family. Being one of the wealthiest families in Britain, they have a growing charitable presence in India, particularly in livelihood development, education, and health.

Speaking about the RTS success in Kashmir, Switzerland-based Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group, Europe, noted:

"It is our responsibility to ensure that development reaches even the remotest corners of our nation. Through programs like RTS, we are enabling people to survive and thrive."

This experiential, grassroots model distinguishes the Hinduja Foundation's work from conventional charity. RTS is not an isolated effort but a component of an overall initiative to educate and empower communities through livelihood.

Partnerships That Drive Progress

The Road To School's success in Nowpura also underscores the importance of collaboration. While the Hinduja Foundation provides strategic guidance and vision, partnerships strengthen the implementation on the ground. Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, plays a key role in funding and technical support. At the same time, the Learning Links Foundation ensures on-the-ground execution with educational expertise.

Together, they form a model that could be replicated in other conflict-affected or economically marginalized regions of India.

A Model for the Future

As India continues to push for inclusive growth and rural development, programs like Road to School demonstrate that livelihood and education cannot be treated in isolation. In Nowpura, what began as a school intervention has evolved into a powerful engine for economic revival.

For the UK's richest Hinduja Family, this is yet another chapter in their long-standing legacy of community stewardship. In the words of Prakash Hinduja:

"Real change comes when people are given the tools to change their lives. RTS proves that even in the most fragile settings, transformation is not only possible--it's already happening."

The success of RTS in Nowpura is more than a local story; it's a national blueprint for integrated development--one that combines education, livelihood, government policy, and private philanthropy to create a sustainable impact.

