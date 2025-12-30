UniAcoustic Wins "Most Innovative Products" at FOAID Mumbai 2025, Reinforcing Leadership in Sustainable, Design-Driven Acoustics

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: UniAcoustic has been awarded the "Most Innovative Products" honour at FOAID Mumbai 2025, India's foremost Festival of Architecture and Interior Design. This recognition marks the brand's second consecutive industry accolade in 2025, following its win at ORGATEC India earlier this year, underscoring UniAcoustic's growing influence on the future of acoustic design in India.

The FOAID recognition reflects direct appreciation from the architecture and interior design community. UniAcoustic's showcase drew strong engagement from leading architects, designers, consultants, and industry stalwarts -- many of whom personally visited the booth to experience the products, material innovations, and design language firsthand.

What set UniAcoustic apart was not just performance, but the introduction of acoustic designs the industry has not seen before -- solutions that challenge the traditional perception of acoustics as purely functional elements. The brand's systems were widely appreciated for their ability to seamlessly integrate into architectural narratives, offering visual richness, depth, and material expression without revealing their acoustic core.

A central reason for this distinction lies in UniAcoustic's patented Virtual Material Technology (VMT), which enables hyper-realistic, lifelike surface expressions on high-performance acoustic substrates. VMT allows designers to achieve the visual richness of natural and architectural materials while eliminating the instability, maintenance challenges, and environmental impact associated with conventional finishes -- making it a sustainable alternative to material-heavy design approaches.

Sustainability remains a key pillar of UniAcoustic's innovation philosophy. The brand's products are engineered to reduce material waste, extend lifecycle performance, and support healthier indoor environments through low-emission surfaces. All systems comply with stringent global standards including EPD Certification, ISO 354, ISO 11654, EN 13501-1, ASTM E84, and E1/VOC, ensuring alignment with WELL, LEED, and IGBC frameworks.

The award also recognises UniAcoustic's solutions-led approach, where acoustics are not treated as afterthoughts but as integral components of spatial design -- whether for workplaces, hospitality environments, retail spaces, educational institutions, residential projects, or large public buildings. With sound absorption values reaching NRC 0.95, the brand delivers performance that is both measurable and experiential.

In India, UniAcoustic's innovative acoustic systems have already been deployed across several landmark projects for leading organisations including HDFC, SwissRe, Avalara, IBM, Coco-Cola, AstraZeneca, Accenture, NPCI etc reflecting strong client confidence in the brand's design-led and performance-driven approach.

"Receiving this recognition at FOAID -- a platform defined by design leadership -- is especially meaningful," said Mr. Shabir Rajkotwala, Managing Director, UniAcoustic. "It reflects how the industry is responding to acoustic solutions that are expressive, responsible, and genuinely innovative. Our focus remains on empowering architects and designers with materials that expand creative freedom while meeting the highest performance and sustainability benchmarks."

As part of a Great Place to Work®-certified organisation, UniAcoustic also reflects a culture rooted in people-centric values, long-term thinking, and continuous improvement -- principles that directly influence how its products are conceived, engineered, and delivered.

With sustained recognition across two of India's most influential design platforms, UniAcoustic continues to set new benchmarks for what acoustic products can be -- visually, technically, and responsibly -- shaping more human-centric, high-performing, and future-ready environments across India and beyond.

UniAcoustic is shaping a new direction for acoustic design in India with its commitment to design-first thinking, sustainability, and patented next-generation technologies. Through its strategic collaboration with Vicoustic, the brand brings globally recognised expertise to introduce unique, never-seen-before acoustic solutions tailored for modern Indian spaces. With strong technical support, customisation capabilities, and a solutions-led approach, UniAcoustic delivers high-performance systems that enhance comfort, aesthetics, and overall spatial experience--offering architects and designers a refined balance of functional excellence and visual sophistication.

