Uniqus Consultech and Cranium AI Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance AI Risk Management Solutions

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Cranium AI, a leading AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (TRiSM) software company. Cranium AI is at the forefront of delivering advanced solutions for detecting AI footprints, identifying vulnerabilities, and mitigating risks associated with AI, and generative AI systems.

This partnership represents a significant step toward addressing the growing need for robust AI risk management. Combining Uniqus Consultech's deep expertise in risk management, compliance frameworks and implementing tech solutions with Cranium AI's state-of-the-art AI Operational Governance platform will help organizations navigate the complexities of AI risk and compliance. The partnership will jointly offer services such as AI detection & visibility, AI risk framework design, third-party AI trust hub implementation, and comprehensive AI risk and compliance assessments through this alliance.

Jonathan Dambrot, CEO & Co-Founder at Cranium AI, commented on the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Uniqus Consultech represents a pivotal moment in empowering businesses to navigate the intricate challenges of AI risk management. By combining our innovative platform with Uniqus' deep expertise in risk management implementation, compliance framework interpretation, and embedding change in an organizations operating model, we are poised to deliver unparalleled solutions that enable enterprises to mitigate risks, prove compliance, and build trust in their AI systems."

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO at Uniqus Consultech, shared his thoughts, saying, "At Uniqus, we are committed to equipping our clients with cutting-edge solutions that address emerging risks and complexities. Risks arising from deployment of AI are increasing significantly given the rapid adoption triggered by new GenAI models. Partnering with Cranium AI enhances our service offerings and delivers impactful AI risk management strategies that ensure resilience and trustworthiness in enterprise AI systems."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)