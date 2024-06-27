Unlock Your Global Future: Join MetaApply International Education Fair 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: MetaApply is all set to host a series of International Education Fair across four of its Experience Centres. Students interested in studying abroad are welcome to attend the free fair. The fair will be held on 29th June in Ahmedabad, 30th June in Pune, 6th July in Bengaluru, and 7th July in Hyderabad from 11 am onwards.

The MetaApply International Education Fair is an event where students will meet representatives of 25+ top universities from the USA, Europe, Canada, UAE and UK who will assist students in achieving their dream of studying abroad. Anyone who has just completed 12th grade or completed an undergraduate degree can participate and explore international education opportunities.

To participate in the fair, registration is mandatory.

Interested students can register at Education Fair - MetaApply or reach out for personal assistance at

Ahmedabad: +91 7428007217 | Pune: +91 9818018968

Bengaluru: +91 7428006970 | Hyderabad: +91 9818016958

Talking about the fair Pawan Bhatia, Associate Director - University Partnerships at MetaApply added that the key objective of the International Education Fair is to facilitate seamless interactions between aspiring students and universities' representatives and open the doors to international academic opportunities. The fair aims to make studying abroad a tangible reality by offering on-the-spot assessments, no-cost IELTS test preparation, substantial scholarships up to 50 per cent, personalised 1:1 session with university representatives, free visa guidance, application fee waivers, and much more. We aim to empower students with the resources and guidance they need to pursue their academic ambitions abroad.

Further, Rishi Vikram Josan, Country Head - Franchise at MetaApply said this fair allows students to learn about potential universities and courses that align with their educational plans. Additionally, they will receive information about available offerings MetaApply has like scholarship support, visa guidance, English language proficiency exam assistance, educational loan options, and much more.

MetaApply invites all aspiring students to join this transformative event and take the next step towards a global academic journey.

For more information, visit MetaApply - Home Page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)