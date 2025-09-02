UPL University and Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development, University of Oxford, Collaborate to Advance Knowledge Exchange

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: UPL University of Sustainable Technology ("UPL University"), an initiative by UPL Group, and the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD), based at Somerville College, University of Oxford, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance knowledge exchange in sustainable food systems and climate change. This partnership extends the existing collaboration, creating a platform for training and knowledge sharing between students and academics.

Under this partnership, a select group of faculty members from UPL University will travel to Oxford each year for a special training focused on curriculum development and research-based learning, beginning in the summer of 2026. In parallel, experts from the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development will contribute to UPL University's academic programme by delivering an extra-curricular seminar series to deepen students' learning about key global priorities. Topics include Artificial Intelligence, Sustainable Development, Climate Action, and Technology Innovation. For the upcoming academic year, two in-person and two online lectures are planned exclusively for UPL University students.

Commenting on the partnership, Jai Shroff, Chairman & Group CEO of UPL Ltd., said, "At UPL, we believe knowledge sharing and collaboration are essential to solving the world's most pressing sustainability challenges. This partnership between UPL University and the OICSD creates a powerful platform for learning and innovation, empowering the next generation of students and faculty in India to contribute to global sustainability goals. India is uniquely positioned to address global research gaps, and collaborations like this one with OICSD, University of Oxford will help establish UPL University as a hub for international academic exchange and collaboration in sustainability and technology."

Reflecting on the partnership's continuation, Baroness Jan Royall, Principal of Somerville College and Executive Director of the OICSD, said, "The OICSD is committed to contributing meaningfully to the UK-India relationship by fostering collaboration on the most pressing sustainable development challenges of our time. Our renewed partnership with UPL offers an exciting opportunity to make strategic advances in areas such as climate-resilient agriculture, innovation, and environmental stewardship. We are proud to work alongside UPL and its University of Sustainable Technology to deepen this vital exchange of knowledge and ideas between Oxford and India."

According to Ashok Panjwani, President of UPL University, "This partnership will benefit our faculty and students by offering direct learning opportunities with the OICSD, University of Oxford, and by enabling participation in global discussions on sustainability and technology. It will inspire our academic community and reinforce our commitment to building sustainable solutions for a better future. Exchange initiatives will contribute meaningfully to long-term outcomes for Indian higher education."

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to building inclusive and resilient systems through the power of education, innovation, and global collaboration. The partnership between OICSD and UPL began in 2021 with the co-organisation of the OpenAg Symposium, a platform that brings together leading voices from government, industry and academia to examine the intersection of climate change and agriculture. The most recent edition of the symposium was graced by His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, who delivered the keynote address at the fourth edition held on 18th September 2024 at Said Business School, University of Oxford.

In addition to its partnership with the OICSD, University of Oxford, UPL University has established collaborations that have helped enrich the university's curriculum across a wide range of disciplines, including sustainability, environmental compliance, automation, robotics, and process engineering. Together, these initiatives reflect UPL University's commitment to providing students and faculty with access to cutting-edge knowledge, practical skills, and global perspectives that prepare them to lead in a rapidly evolving world.

For more information, please contact:

Jyoti Vaddi, Head of Corporate Communications, UPL Ltd - jyoti@upl-ltd.com

Neeraj Shetye, Partnerships and Communications Manager - Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development - neeraj.shetye@some.ox.ac.uk

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About UPL Group

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE GDR: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agricultural products and solutions that cover the entire agrifood value chain. With annual revenue exceeding $5 bn, UPL Ltd. is one of the largest agriculture companies worldwide, serving growers in more than 140 countries. UPL Ltd. comprises of four pure-play platforms that include UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp); UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions Ltd. (UPL SAS); Advanta Enterprises Ltd; and Superform Chemistries Ltd. (formerly known as UPL Speciality Chemicals Ltd.). Together, these platforms are dedicated to Reimagining Sustainability and driving progress in the world. For more information, please visit www.upl-ltd.com.

About the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD):

The OICSD at Somerville College was established in 2013 through a historic partnership between the University of Oxford and the Government of India with an objective to support Indian students to pursue their higher education in Oxford. Over the past twelve years, OICSD has supported over 70 talented Indian students to pursue their postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford. Our scholars are engaged in multidisciplinary research, working on issues and challenges related to India's sustainable development with a focus on climate change, healthcare, water management, technology innovation, biodiversity, conservation, law, human rights and public policy. The Centre has emerged as a bridge between India and Oxford but also, between research, policy and impact. More information available here.

About UPL University of Sustainable Technology:

Established in 2021 and located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, UPL University of Sustainable Technology is India's first private university dedicated to sustainable technology. Recognized by the UGC and Government of Gujarat, the university offers diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diploma, and Ph.D. programs in engineering, science, and sustainability. Originally established as the Shroff S.R. Rotary Institute of Technology (SRICT) in 2011, the institution expanded in 2018 with SRICT-ISR for B.Sc. and M.Sc. programs and became a full-fledged private university in 2021. The university holds NAAC B++ grade and has earned 5-star GSIRF ratings for the year 2023-24. The university's research ecosystem includes NABL-accredited labs, a Centre of Excellence in Process Safety, and many Ph.D. scholars engaged in interdisciplinary work. Situated amidst a diverse chemical process industry, UPL University maintains strong ties with enterprises of all scales for research and consultancy. With over 170 industry collaborations, the university integrates real-world learning through joint research, certification programs, and hands-on training. UPL University is committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators, engineers, and sustainability leaders.

