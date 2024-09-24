Utho Bharat Ka Apna Cloud: The Future of Digital India and Empowering Partners for 4X Growth

PNN New Delhi [India], September 24: The MSP India Summit 2024 was a landmark event that brought together Managed Service Providers (MSPs), technology partners, cloud enthusiasts, and industry leaders to explore new opportunities and strengthen collaborations. At the heart of this summit was Utho, India's own cloud platform, showcasing how it is empowering partners to achieve 4X growth while delivering unparalleled value to customers. Transforming Cloud Partnerships in India Indian customers demand cost-effective and reliable cloud solutions, and Utho is meeting this need by creating a robust ecosystem of MSPs and partners who can deliver just that. With its "Made in India, Made for Bharat" approach, Utho is building strong, transformative partnerships with Indian MSPs, enabling them to provide customers with a cloud experience that is affordable, efficient, and locally relevant.

Speaking at the summit, Manoj Dhanda, Founder & CTO of Utho, captivated the audience with his insights on the potential of Indian MSPs. He shared strategies on how partners can leverage Utho's cloud platform to grow their business by 4X while delivering exceptional value to customers. "Partners are the backbone of the cloud revolution in India. Together, we are enabling MSPs to offer innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of Indian customers," said Dhanda.

Empowering Partners for Success

The key takeaway from the summit was clear: collaboration with Utho empowers MSPs to drive 4X growth and deliver unmatched value to customers. With a cloud platform that is both powerful and affordable, Utho enables partners to focus on what matters most--helping customers navigate their cloud journey with confidence. As partners shared their experiences, it was evident that the "Bharat ka Apna Cloud" resonates deeply with those looking to bring positive change to the cloud landscape in India.

One of the partners mentioned, "Joining hands with Utho feels like working with a team that understands the real needs of Indian customers. It's like having a home-grown cloud solution that is both reliable and budget-friendly." The Indian Cloud Revolution

For MSPs looking to expand their offerings, achieve rapid growth, and stay competitive in the cloud market, partnering with Utho is the way forward. By joining the Utho ecosystem, partners can access a platform built in India, for India, which aligns perfectly with the growing demand for cost-effective and robust cloud solutions.

"If you are an MSP and want to achieve 4X growth while offering the best to your customers, join the Indian cloud revolution today," added Dhanda. "Together, we can shape the future of cloud in India with solutions that truly matter."

Become the partner of India's Own Cloud

Utho is India's own cloud platform, dedicated to empowering businesses with scalable, secure, and affordable cloud solutions. With a mission to support partners and customers alike, Utho is committed to building the future of digital Bharat that stands strong on the global stage.

