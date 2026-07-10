Uttar Pradesh unveils infrastructure-led growth roadmap at RAHSTA

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Uttar Pradesh's ambitious infrastructure-led growth strategy took centre stage on Day 2 of the 16th RAHSTA Expo, where senior government officials outlined how expressways, industrial corridors and technology-driven governance are transforming the state into one of India's most attractive investment destinations.

Delivering the keynote address, Srihari Pratap Shahi, IAS, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), highlighted the state's long-term vision of integrating world-class expressways with industrial development to accelerate manufacturing, logistics and regional economic growth. He explained how Uttar Pradesh is leveraging its expanding expressway network to create new industrial ecosystems, improve connectivity and attract large-scale investments across sectors.

Speaking on building industrial growth engines in UP, Deeksha Jain, IAS, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), said the state's infrastructure push is backed by strong manufacturing growth and investor-friendly policies.

"UP is witnessing nearly 15 per cent annual growth in manufacturing, while exports continue to expand steadily. Infrastructure has become the biggest catalyst behind this transformation," she said.

She highlighted that Uttar Pradesh now has 22 expressways under various stages of planning and development, with nine already operational, alongside five international airports, dedicated freight corridors, an extensive industrial land bank and one of India's largest MSME ecosystems.

Emphasising UPSIDA's role in supporting industrialisation, Jain said the authority has developed 167 industrial areas across the state, has over 5,000 acres of readily allottable land, and is creating an 8,000-acre pipeline for future industrial development. She noted that UPSIDA is adopting EPC-based execution models, digital project monitoring, transparent online land allotment systems, third-party quality audits, drone-based monitoring and sustainable infrastructure practices to improve project delivery.

She also highlighted the state's focus on sector-specific industrial clusters, including automobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics and advanced manufacturing, supported by plug-and-play infrastructure and investor facilitation through single-window clearance systems.

Calling for closer collaboration between government and industry, Jain said Uttar Pradesh is committed to creating transparent, technology-enabled systems that make investments faster, easier and more efficient.

Organised by ASAPP Info Global Group, RAHSTA Expo, Asia's largest road exhibition, will host its 17th edition on May 20-22, 2027, in Mumbai. Expressing satisfaction over the completion of the expo, Pratap Padode, Founder, ASAPP Info Global Group, said, "We have been able to bring diverse solutions with products, technologies, materials and equipment for the road ecosystem and our 30-year experience in the sector and the relationships with contractors has been one the key success factors in delivering returns for our exhibitors and sponsors."

Addressing the conference, Mridul Dubey, Chief General Manager (Finance), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), outlined the next phase of India's highway development strategy centred on better planning, asset quality, digital technologies and innovative financing.

He said NHAI's priorities for 2026-27 include 4,000 km of project awards and 5,000 km of highway construction, supported by comprehensive project preparation, digital planning tools and integrated infrastructure development under the PM Gati Shakti framework.

Dubey noted that India's highway sector is increasingly adopting advanced technologies such as drone surveys, AI-enabled traffic management systems, digital inspections and Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling to improve efficiency and user experience. He added that FASTag has already reduced average toll waiting time by nearly 90 per cent while generating valuable mobility data for infrastructure planning.

Highlighting the financing strategy for future highway expansion, Dubey said NHAI has successfully leveraged asset monetisation through Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) projects, Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and project-specific financing models, enabling capital recycling for new highway development.

The discussions during the conference reinforced the importance of integrating highways, industrial corridors, logistics infrastructure and digital technologies to create faster, safer and more sustainable transportation networks while strengthening India's manufacturing competitiveness.

The second day of RAHSTA Expo brought together policymakers, infrastructure developers, consultants, contractors, technology providers and industry leaders to deliberate on the next phase of India's road and industrial infrastructure growth, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as one of the key examples of infrastructure-driven economic transformation.

For more information:

To participate in RAHSTA Expo 2027 contact:

Ninad (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Indore, Pune and East): Mob: 8657758122 | Email: exhibition1@asappinfoglobal.com

Anupama (South and Pune): Mob: 8422874045 | Email: exhibition2@asappinfoglobal.com

Chandrashekhar (Mumbai & North): Mob: 8652493000 | Email: chandrashekhar.b@asappinfoglobal.com

The next edition of RAHSTA Expo will be held from May 20-22, 2027 in Mumbai.

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