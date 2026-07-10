Four charts that show where India's food inflation risks are building

India's retail inflation has remained comfortably below the Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent target in recent months, but food prices remain a key source of concern. While headline consumer inflation edged up from 3.4 per cent in March to 3.93 per cent in May, food inflation rose at a faster pace, driven by higher prices of vegetables and other essential food items.

The coming months will be crucial because food inflation is shaped not only by current prices but also by weather conditions and crop production. Vegetable prices are already gathering momentum, and kharif sowing remains behind last year's pace for several major crops. Together, these trends offer an early indication of where India's food inflation risks may emerge during the rest of the year.

Food inflation pulls ahead of headline inflation

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation increased to 3.93 per cent in May from 3.4 per cent in March, while the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) climbed to 4.78 per cent from 3.87 per cent during the same period. (CPI)-based inflation increased to 3.93 per cent in May from 3.4 per cent in March, while the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) climbed to 4.78 per cent from 3.87 per cent during the same period.

The widening gap highlights how food prices are once again becoming a major contributor to overall inflation. Since food accounts for nearly half of India's consumer inflation basket, sustained increases in grocery prices can quickly influence household budgets even when broader inflation remains under control.

Food prices are rising faster than overall inflation

Vegetable prices rise

Vegetable inflation has accelerated sharply over the past three months, rising to 4.33 per cent in May from 1.68 per cent in March. The pace of increase nearly doubled between April and May, suggesting that fresh produce is once again becoming a major source of food price pressure.

As the southwest monsoon progresses, rainfall distribution will play a key role in determining whether this upward trend continues or begins to moderate.

Vegetable and pulse prices continue to climb.

Cereal inflation turns positive

Inflation in cereals and cereal products has remained relatively stable compared with vegetables, although it is showing early signs of strengthening. Prices were still falling on an annual basis in March and April, with inflation at -0.48 per cent and -0.16 per cent, respectively. However, the index turned positive in May at 0.28 per cent.

Although the increase is modest, cereals are consumed daily by most households, which means even small price movements can have a broad impact on food expenditure. A sustained rise in cereal inflation would indicate that food price pressures are becoming more widespread rather than being confined to seasonal vegetables.

Staple food prices are showing signs of recovery.

Watching the kharif crop

Government data shows that sowing remains behind last year's pace across several major crops. Oilseeds have recorded the steepest decline, with the sown area down more than 53 per cent from the same period last year. Cotton, pulses, and rice have also registered significant shortfalls, while coarse cereals remain lower than a year ago. Only jute and mesta, along with sugarcane, have reported marginal increases in acreage.

Farmers usually sow kharif crops once the monsoon provides enough moisture for seeds to germinate. A delayed or uneven monsoon can postpone planting, which may affect harvests and keep prices of crops such as rice, pulses, and oilseeds elevated later in the year.