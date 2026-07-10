HCL Tech Q1 preview: Revenue growth to remain weak, guidance cut likely

HCL Tech Q1 results expectation: After promising numbers from information technology (IT) bellwether, After promising numbers from information technology (IT) bellwether, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), all eyes are now on HCL Technologies as it gears up to post the financial numbers for the April to June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27) next week. The IT major will announce its Q1 results on Monday (July 13, 2026).

HCL Technologies ' board will also consider the second interim dividend for FY27. The record date for the dividend is yet to be announced.

HCL Tech Q1 Results Preview

The IT sector has been bogged down this year amid worries of AI-led deflation, slower conversion of TCV to revenue and growing macro weakness, thus making the sector the worst performing index so far this year. The index has lost 28 per cent on a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that FY27E is shaping up to be another muted year for the industry, with geopolitical uncertainty and AI-led disruption all contributing to delayed spending decisions and stretched-out deal cycles. Demand remains fragile, discretionary budgets are still tight, and growth visibility remains low, it added. Against this backdrop, HCL Technologies' Q1 show is expected to be muted amid seasonal weakness and client-specific spending cuts.

HCL Tech Q1 Revenue & Profit Expectations

Brokerages expect HCL Technologies' Q1 revenue to rise 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 1.5-2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in rupee terms amid tailwinds from currency depreciation. However, pressure in the manufacturing and telecom verticals along with weakness in software business could pull the topline growth by over 1-1.5 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms, according to analysts.

ICICI Securities said that HCL Tech’s revenue could decline 0.9 per cent Q-o-Q CC in Q1FY27, led by discretionary spending cuts by two US-based telecom clients, discontinuation of SAP programs by two other clients—one in the manufacturing vertical and the other in retail and seasonal weakness in Q1.

Similarly, Motilal Oswal Financial Services' (MOSL) analysts are pencilling in consolidated revenue decline of 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q CC for Q1FY27. "We expect services (IT + ER&D) revenue to decline ~1.5% QoQ CC," it said.

READ Company Quarterly Results On the profitability front, the performance is expected to be healthy, with MOSL eyeing a 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹4,700 crore. Mirae Asset estimates a 15.9 per cent rise in the adjusted profit to ₹4,455 crore.

HCL Tech Q1 Margin Outlook Mixed

The EBIT margin outlook for HCL Tech remains mixed. While Mirae Asset expects margin to improve by ~10bps Q-o-Q, driven by Project Ascent-led efficiencies and favorable currency, analysts at ICICI Securities see a decline of 25bps Q-o-Q due to the absence of operating leverage on revenue growth, employee restructuring costs, and AI investments. MOSL sees a ~40bp Q-o-Q improvement in margins to ~16.9 per cent during the quarter under review.

HCL Tech Guidance May Be Slashed

The first half of a financial year is typically the strongest period for IT companies in current times. However, demand remains weak due to macro uncertainty and AI disruption. This has resulting in delayed deal closure and revenue conversion.

As a result, HCL Technologies may find it difficult to achieve the upper end of the growth guidance of 1.5-4.5 per cent. MOSL analysts eye a reduction in the upper end of HCL Tech's FY27 growth guidance by 100bp.

Key Monitorables From HCL Tech's Q1 Results

Among the key things that investors should track from HCL Tech's Q1 results are: Commentary on demand, margin