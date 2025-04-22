"Vajiv Dada" - Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde's Marathi film "Zapuk Zupuk" Unveils a Captivating Haldi Song on at Meta

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde's highly anticipated Marathi film "Zapuk Zupuk" starring Suraj Chavan's new song " Vajiv Dada" (Haldi Song) launched today at the Meta office in Mumbai in collaboration with Jio Studios. Following the positive response to the trailer launch by Riteish Deshmukh, the makers have dropped this energetic Haldi song with traditional vibes.

This is For the first time thatever Meta has collaborated to launch a Marathi film song, and. it's also the first collaboraton of its kind for Jio Studios and the Marathi film industry. The song was released digitally on Meta, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

Composed, directed, and sung by Chandan Kambale, "Vajiv Dada" features choreography by Chetan Mahajan (Nanu) and additional vocals by Dnyaneshwari Kambale.

The song is picturized on Suraj Chavan, Jui Bhagwat, Hemant Pharande, and with Big Boss Marathi 5 contestants Janhvi Killekar, Vaibhav Chavan, Elina, and Purushottam. With its high energy and traditional beats, "Vajiv Dada" is sure to become a staple at Haldi ceremonies and weddings.

Kedar Shinde, Director of "Zapuk Zupuk", expressed his excitement, saying, "Thanks to Meta, the song is able to reach for supporting us in reaching the song to a large maximum audience. I'm confident that 'Vajiv Dada' will trend just like our title track 'Zapuk Zupuk'. Since 'Baipan Pan Bhari Deva', Jio Studios has trusted me, and I appreciate their support."

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Bela Kedar Shinde under Kedar Shinde Productions, "Zapuk Zupuk" features an ensemble cast and is scheduled to release in theatres across Maharashtra on April 25, 2025.

Song link -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCH7oBom9jI

