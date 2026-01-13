VCare Launches State of the art Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru Unveils one of India's First Single-Day Facial Architecture

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: VCare has announced the launch of its Bangalore Centre of Excellence (COE), one of India's first Single-Day Facial Architecture, marking a significant milestone in advanced skin and aesthetic care in India. The new centre is designed to bring international-quality skin treatments to India, seamlessly combining global technology with personalised skincare.

With confirmed expansion plans for Hyderabad and Bengaluru, VCare aims to strengthen its footprint across South India's key metropolitan cities, offering advanced aesthetic care aligned with international benchmarks of excellence.

The Bangalore launch was inaugurated by Priya Anand, versatile actor and model, who attended as the Chief Guest. The event witnessed the presence of leading doctors, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and members of the media, reflecting the growing demand for medically guided, ethical aesthetic solutions.

Located at Esteem Plaza, Sadashiv Nagar, Bengaluru, the VCare Centre of Excellence delivers world-class, Korean-inspired aesthetic care, rooted in a deep understanding of individual skin goals.

The Centre introduces India's first Single-Day Facial Architecture--a one-day, glass-skin-focused protocol integrating seven advanced laser technologies with a three-dimensional approach, delivering visible results from Day 1 and progressive improvement over 90 days.

Leading this philosophy is E. Carolin Praba, Founder & Managing Director of the VCare Group--India's first woman trichologist, visionary entrepreneur, and wellness trailblazer, who has built and leads a network of 80+ clinics across India.

Alongside her is Mukundan Satyanarayanan, CEO of the VCare Group. With over 22 years of distinguished leadership across trichology, cosmetic sciences, nutraceuticals, and the wellness industry, he is widely recognised for integrating research-driven innovation with traditional healing sciences.

Speaking on the launch, the CEO of VCare said:

"Global aesthetic standards are evolving--and so are we. With the Centre of Excellence, our vision is to move beyond surface-level treatments and create a destination that addresses skin through a structured, multi-layered approach, aligned with global beauty excellence while remaining deeply personalised."

Speaking on the approach, E. Carolin Praba, Founder & Managing Director of the VCare Group, said:

"Each technology we introduce is carefully chosen through global clinical validation, FDA clearance, and demonstrated results."

World-Class Aesthetic Technologies

The VCare Centre of Excellence features some of the world's most advanced FDA-approved and CE-certified aesthetic platforms, including:

* ISEMECO 3D D9 AI Skin Analyzer

India's first AI-powered 3D skin analysis platform, offering multi-layer imaging, predictive analysis, and future-skin simulation.

* K-Excellence Skin Analyzer (Korea)

A multispectral diagnostic system designed to evaluate texture, pores, pigmentation, and barrier strength with high precision.

* Dermoscan DSM-4 Colorimeter (Germany)

A NASA-grade spectrophotometric system used in global clinical trials to ensure measurable, data-backed aesthetic outcomes.

* Triton Platform by InMode

Renowned for precise, controllable energy-based solutions, enabling advanced subdermal remodelling and contouring with exceptional safety.

* Alma Harmony XL PRO

A versatile platform for fractional resurfacing, acne scar correction, pore refinement, and overall skin texture enhancement.

* Density RF by Jeisys

A state-of-the-art radiofrequency system designed to stimulate deep collagen renewal, resulting in visible tightening and firming.

* Hollywood Spectra by Lutronic

A gold-standard Q-switched laser for pigmentation correction, skin brightening, and tone uniformity.

* Ultracel Q+ by Jeisys

A Korean-developed HIFU system delivering non-surgical lifting and tightening at foundational structural layers of the skin.

* EnerJet by PerfAction

A needle-free transdermal delivery system using high-pressure oxygen to infuse bio-actives such as hyaluronic acid and collagen stimulators.

With the launch of the Centre of Excellence, VCare strengthens India's presence in the global aesthetic space, setting a new benchmark for intelligent, customised, and results-driven skin architecture.

The VCare Centre of Excellence represents the future of modern beauty--a thoughtfully designed journey created for today's world.

About VCare

VCare is a leading aesthetic and trichology brand in India, known for integrating medical expertise, advanced international technologies, and personalised care across skin, hair, and aesthetic treatments.

