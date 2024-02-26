Veena Developers Unveils Ground-breaking "Dil Se Deal Hai" Campaign

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Veena Developers, a leading real estate brand is all set to revolutionise the home buying experience with its innovative campaign, "Dil Se Deal Hai." This unique campaign offers customers an exclusive opportunity to avail free registration and stamp duty, coupled with the added perk of smart automation in their new homes.

Veena Developers aim to redefine the essence of a real estate deal by infusing it with a personal touch, echoing the sentiment of the campaign's name, "Dil Se Deal Hai" (It is a Deal from the Heart).

The offer extends across four distinguished projects, showcasing Veena Developers' commitment to providing diverse living solutions. The projects covered by this extraordinary deal include Veena Smart Homes in Kandivali, Veena Suyog in Malad, Veena Synergy in Andheri, and Veena Solace in Santacruz.

During this limited-time campaign, homebuyers stand to save a minimum of 9 lakhs and as much as 24 lakhs on their purchases. Veena Developers, known for their commitment to quality and innovation, are raising the bar yet again with "Dil Se Deal Hai."

Commenting on the campaign, Nikunj Sanghavi Managing Director, Veena Developers, - said, "Our 'Dil Se Deal Hai' campaign is more than just a transaction; it is a heartfelt commitment to our customers. We understand the significance of owning a home, and this initiative is our way of making that dream even more attainable and special."

"At Veena Developers, our vision has always been to create an ecosystem where everyone's dream of owning a house becomes a reality. This campaign is not just a deal; it is a heartfelt commitment from our team to our home buyers.

We understand the emotional significance of a home, and 'Dil Se Deal Hai' is our way of ensuring that this dream is within reach for everyone. The savings of up to 24 lakhs during this campaign are a testament to our dedication to making homeownership accessible", he added.

Veena Developers has earned a stellar reputation for delivering homes that blend modern amenities with thoughtful design, and "Dil Se Deal Hai" reinforces their dedication to enhancing the home-buying journey. The inclusion of smart automation adds a futuristic touch, ensuring that homeowners experience not just a residence but a technologically advanced and comfortable lifestyle.

As the campaign unfolds, Veena Developers anticipates a surge in interest from prospective homebuyers eager to capitalise on this unique opportunity. With "Dil Se Deal Hai," Veena Developers continues to shape the future of real estate by prioritising customer satisfaction and delivering unparalleled value.

According to Haresh Sanghavi, the Chairman of Veena Group of Companies, "Our motto is to exceed the expectations of our clients, whether it is building high-rise luxury housing buildings or building corporate spaces. We constantly focus on building long-term client relationships through coordinated efforts formed on transparency and mutual trust." Veena Developers has landmarks across Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Areas of exceptional quality, each surpassing the other. "As we grow, we will remain committed to the principles that have served our company and clients well over the years. We prioritise our client's interests and well-being," he added.

In Mumbai, Veena Developers has strategically expanded its market presence across key areas. The firm specializes in luxury and semi-luxury residential developments in the vibrant neighbourhoods of Kandivali, Andheri, Malad, Chembur, and Santacruz. A sense of modern living is seamlessly infused into each of these locations, where comfort and sophistication seamlessly blend.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)