Vegas Mall Hosts Retailers Reward & Recognition 2025 to Honour its Retail Partners

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 29: Vegas Mall, Dwarka's premier shopping and lifestyle destination, successfully hosted the Retailers Reward & Recognition 2025 at 5th Deck- Imperfecto. The event was a grand celebration dedicated to appreciating and honouring the relentless efforts of the retailers who have significantly contributed to the mall's growth and success.

The evening saw the participation of retailers from various categories, who were recognised for their outstanding performance, customer service, and contribution to enhancing the overall shopping experience. The awards ceremony aimed to motivate and celebrate the spirit of collaboration, excellence, and innovation that the retailers bring to Vegas Mall.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Choudhary, Vice-President, Vegas Mall, said, "Our retailers are the backbone of our success. Their passion, commitment, and hard work have helped shape Vegas Mall into a thriving hub for shoppers. The 'Retailers Reward & Recognition' is our way of expressing gratitude and encouraging our partners to continue achieving new milestones together."

The event was filled with vibrant interactions, celebrations, and heartfelt acknowledgments. Retailers were thrilled with the initiative, and the evening was widely appreciated for fostering stronger bonds and creating a sense of belonging within the Vegas Mall community. Vegas Mall continues to strengthen its commitment to providing exceptional experiences not just to shoppers, but also to its retail partners, reiterating its vision of growing together while setting new benchmarks in the retail industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)