Vertoz Limited (Formerly known as Vertoz Advertising Limited) reports robust performance for Q4 & FY2024-25 Results

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: Vertoz Limited, a global MadTech and CloudTech technology company, delivering AI-led solutions across advertising, marketing, media monetization, digital identity, and cloud infrastructure, today announced its consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ending March 31, 2025.

Consolidated Performance Highlights (in crores)

Full year Highlights (Y-o-Y)

* Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs. 255.20 crore, an increase of 64% Y-o-Y

* EBITDA was reported at Rs. 36.44 crore, an increase of 70% Y-o-Y

* PAT was reported at Rs. 25.66 crore, an increase of 59% Y-o-Y

Q4 FY2025 Highlights (Y-o-Y)

* Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs. 65.18 crore, an increase of 43% Y-o-Y

* EBITDA was reported at Rs. 12.40 crore, an increase of 86% Y-o-Y

* PAT was reported at Rs. 6.01 crore, an increase of 28% Y-o-Y

Key Takeaways

* Consolidated Revenue has grown 6x (March 2020 - March 2025)

* Consolidated Profit CAGR growth of 44% (March 2020 - March 2025)

* Focus on talent - expanded from a team of 45 to 350 in 5 years

Over the past year, Vertoz has evolved from being an advertising-focused company to becoming a technology enabler -- powering both the future of advertising and marketing through MadTech, and the future of digital identity and cloud services through CloudTech and Domains.

Despite global economic headwinds, Vertoz's revenue growth remained resilient, supported by our focus on evolution, adaption and growth.

Management's Comment:

Mr. Ashish Shah, Director, Vertoz Limited, said:

"FY2025 was a year of transformation -- not just in the robust numbers we delivered, but in the kind of company we're becoming. Vertoz is evolving -- from a company with ambition to a company with global relevance.

This transformation runs deeper than strategy -- it's a mindset. We're rethinking how we operate, how we innovate, and how we show up for our clients and teams. This shift in mindset has displayed in financial performance - Over the past five years, we've grown sixfold -- a journey that has been both inspiring and energizing. Yet, we're just getting started.

From expanding our global presence to investing in what's next, we're building with clarity and intent. Our vision is clear: to become a global force in MadTech and CloudTech -- and in doing so, champion India's place on the world's digital map. I am incredibly proud of how our teams across the globe came together to drive innovation, stay agile, and deliver real value to our partners and customers. This is just the beginning -- we are setting the foundation for a bolder, even more global Vertoz."

