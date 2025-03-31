VI- John Enters Asia Book of Records for 'Grooming Ka Mahakumbh'

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 31: VI- John Healthcare India has made its mark in the Asia Book of Records for achieving the "Maximum Participation in a Digital Pledge for Personal Grooming in Maha Kumbh." This accomplishment is part of their recent initiative at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where the brand organized a free grooming initiative, 'Grooming Ka Mahakumbh,' bringing together an impressive 10,410 participants who took the 'Grooming Pratigya,' pledging to make personal grooming a nationwide movement.

The brand stationed several "Grooming Rath" at the Maha Kumbh, offering VI-John's grooming services to help devotees feel fresh and confident. As part of this hygiene initiative, thousands of devotees took the 'Grooming Pratigya,' pledging to prioritize personal grooming and hygiene. Over an impressive 45 days, and with the largest digital pledge for personal grooming in Asia, Vi John proved that self-care is not just a personal journey but a powerful one.

Expressing his excitement, Harshit Kochhar, Managing Director at VI-John Healthcare India, said, "This record-breaking event is a testament to our commitment to 'Grooming India.' Seeing thousands come together to embrace personal grooming as a way of life reinforces our mission to instill confidence and self-respect in individuals nationwide."

Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Chaudharie, General Manager Marketing, VI John Healthcare India, shared, "Grooming Ka Mahakumbh" was our ambitious campaign at Mahakumbh, which saw a record turnout. We offered free grooming services to a vast majority of devotees and educated them about the importance of grooming. To record it and to get a stronger commitment, we asked them to take "Grooming Pratigya" and shared with them a Grooming Pratigya certificate on the spot, thereby making it a memorable experience for them."

A special felicitation ceremony took place at VI-John's corporate office on March 12, 2025, where the official record handover was conducted with distinguished dignitaries, industry leaders, and key stakeholders. With this landmark recognition, VI-John Healthcare India further cements its position as a trailblazer in the personal grooming industry, continuing to set new benchmarks for quality, innovation, and consumer awareness.

About VI-John Healthcare India:

VI-John Healthcare India is a pioneering brand in personal grooming and healthcare, offering premium yet affordable products that empower individuals. With a legacy of excellence and a forward-thinking approach, VI-John continues to redefine personal care standards in India and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)