Vidyavriti Launches Nationwide Centre-Based Mock Exams for SSC CGL & IBPS PO

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27: In a landmark moment for India's competitive exam preparation ecosystem, Vidyavriti a next-generation EdTech platform today goes live with India's first-ever All India CBT (Computer-Based Test) Mock Examination. Launching simultaneously for two of the country's most competitive government recruitment exams i.e. SSC CGL and IBPS PO. This initiative marks the first time any EdTech company has brought the actual exam experience to aspirants across Pan India, not on their laptops at home, but at the real physical examination centres where these tests are officially administered.

Registrations for both the SSC CGL and IBPS PO All India CBT Mock Exams are now open at vidyavriti.com/allindiacbt.

What Is Vidyavriti And Why It Is Different

Vidyavriti is an integrated EdTech platform built on a singular, powerful vision: "To build India's largest learning-to-earning ecosystem powered by performance data."

While dozens of online test platforms offer mock exams that students take on their phones and home computers, Vidyavriti recognised a critical, unaddressed gap: aspirants spend months preparing for competitive exams but walk into the actual exam centre on the day of the test having never experienced the real CBT environment - the unfamiliar hardware, the strict non-pausable section-wise countdown, the pressure of sitting under invigilation among other candidates. That adjustment cost, on the most important day of their lives, shows up as a measurable drop in accuracy.

Vidyavriti eliminates that gap entirely. Its flagship CBT Mock Exam Platform delivers mock examinations at the very same centres where the actual government exams are conducted replicating the exact interface, the same hardware, the same protocols, and the same invigilated, no-pause environment. The result: aspirants walk into their actual exam day having already been there before.

EXAM SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

IBPS PO All India CBT Mock Exam: Between 6th - 10th August 2026

SSC CGL All India CBT Mock Exam: Between 13th - 17th August 2026

Registration Fee: IBPS PO - ₹599 | SSC CGL - ₹499

Pan India Reach - The Real Exam Centre, Near You

Vidyavriti has forged partnerships with accredited physical examination centres across India the same Tier I, II, and III city venues where actual government competitive exams are conducted. Aspirants from across the country can select their preferred exam centre from a curated list while booking their mock exam online.

Once a booking is confirmed, aspirants will receive their Admit Card containing their assigned exam date, shift, and centre details via email, one week before the exam. This mirror of the actual government exam process is intentional: Vidyavriti wants every step of the experience to feel like the real thing.

Beyond the Score: AI-Powered Performance Intelligence

The mock exam is just the beginning. What truly separates Vidyavriti is what happens after the test. Every aspirant receives a comprehensive AI-powered performance analysis that goes far deeper than a mere scorecard. The platform's post-exam intelligence engine breaks down performance across multiple critical parameters:

- Identification of strong areas and weak areas so aspirants know exactly where to invest more time and where they already have an edge.

- Time-per-question analysis revealing which question types consume disproportionate time and are silently costing rank.

- Accuracy under pressure assessing how performance shifts as the exam progresses and time pressure builds.

- Eliminate-to-win insights highlighting what to avoid and stop doing to immediately improve chances of clearing the cutoff.

- Strategy validation data-backed guidance on which attempt strategy will work and which won't, personalised to the individual aspirant's pattern.

- Percentile benchmarking showing where the aspirant stands against peers across the country, not just within their coaching institute.

- Focus-to-success roadmap a personalised, prioritised list of what to work on next to maximise the probability of clearing the actual exam.

This level of granular, actionable intelligence is what transforms a mock exam from a mere practice session into a career-defining diagnostic.

Just the Beginning: A Roadmap for India's Competitive Exam Universe

While SSC CGL and IBPS PO are Vidyavriti's inaugural offerings, the platform has ambitious plans to rapidly expand the All India CBT Mock Exam series to cover the full spectrum of India's competitive examination landscape. Upcoming exams slated for inclusion include:

CAT * XAT * GATE * IIT JEE * NEET * UPSC * Railways (RRB) * CUET * NDA * CDS

These All India CBT Mock Exams will be conducted annually, creating a structured, recurring preparation calendar that aspirants can rely on year after year regardless of which exam they are targeting.

Win Big: Vidyavriti Announces Prize Money for All India Top Rankers

In a move that underscores its commitment to recognising merit and excellence, Vidyavriti has announced cash prizes for the Top 5 All India rank holders in each exam separately for SSC CGL and IBPS PO. This is not just a mock exam; it is a national-level competitive event where performance is rewarded.

PRIZE MONEY - PER EXAM (SSC CGL & IBPS PO)

All India Rank 1 - ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

All India Rank 2 - ₹50,000 (50K)

All India Rank 3 - ₹25,000 (25K)

All India Rank 4 - ₹15,000 (15K)

All India Rank 5 - ₹10,000 (10K)

With a combined prize pool of ₹4,00,000 across both exams, Vidyavriti is sending a clear message: serious preparation deserves serious recognition. For lakhs of aspirants who give everything to crack these exams, this is more than a mock test, it is the first national stage where they can prove themselves and be rewarded for it.

In Conversation with the Founder

When we spoke with Mr. DK Jha, Founder and CEO of Vidyavriti and a veteran academician with multiple decades of experience coaching students for India's most demanding competitive examinations, his conviction was unmistakable.

"Vidyavriti is not just a mock test platform. It is going to fundamentally change the way aspirants approach examinations. For too long, students have been preparing in isolation, with no real sense of what the exam environment feels like, no honest measure of where they stand nationally, and no data to guide their final weeks of preparation. We are changing all of that."

- Mr. DK Jha, Founder & CEO, Vidyavriti

Mr. Jha, who has spent over two decades designing academic systems and coaching students across JEE, NEET, and government recruitment exams expressed a deep personal commitment behind the venture: "Every aspirant who deserves to succeed should succeed. That is what Vidyavriti is built for."

Bullish about the platform's trajectory, Mr. Jha is confident that Vidyavriti's data-powered, centre-based simulation model will soon be seen as the new standard for serious competitive exam preparation across India.

How to Book Your All India CBT Mock Exam

Registrations for both SSC CGL and IBPS PO are live and slots are filling fast. Here is how to secure your seat:

Step 1: Visit vidyavriti.com/allindiacbt and click on Register Now to Sign up.

Step 2: Select your exam (SSC CGL or Banking & Insurance / IBPS PO)

Step 3: Click on the Book Now inside ALL INDIA CBT MOCK EXAM box on your dashboard

Step 4: Choose your preferred exam centre from the available list and fill mandatory details

Step 5: Pay the registration fee : ₹499 for SSC CGL | ₹599 for IBPS PO and confirm your booking.

Step 6: Receive your Admit Card via email one week before the exam. It will contain your specific exam date, shift, and assigned centre.

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