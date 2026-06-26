Canada tightens language test checks for immigration: Key changes explained

Canada has tightened checks on language proficiency test results submitted by immigration applicants, introducing stricter fraud-detection measures. This could affect thousands of Indian students, skilled workers and professionals seeking to move to the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its verification process, directing immigration officers to conduct deeper checks on language test documents submitted with applications. The move is aimed at identifying fake or manipulated test results and protecting the credibility of Canada’s immigration system.

The revised instructions, issued on June 23, require officers to carry out additional verification of results from approved language tests, including IELTS, CELPIP, TEF Canada and TCF Canada.

What has changed in Canada’s immigration checks?

Under the new process, immigration officers will now examine language test documents more closely before approving applications. The enhanced checks include:

• Matching the applicant’s photograph on the language test report with photographs and identity documents submitted as part of the immigration application.

• Reviewing case notes and alerts shared by authorised testing organisations for possible fraud indicators.

• Referring suspicious cases to the Temporary Migration and Fraud Referral Unit (TMRU) for further investigation.

• Seeking additional evidence from applicants or delaying processing where test results appear questionable.

The checks will apply across immigration routes where language ability is a mandatory requirement. This includes Canada’s Express Entry system, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), study permits and certain work permit categories.

Why Indian applicants need to take note

India has consistently remained one of the biggest sources of immigrants and international students for Canada. Thousands of Indian applicants use English-language tests, particularly IELTS and other approved assessments, while applying for permanent residence, higher education and employment opportunities.

The latest verification process does not mean genuine applicants with valid scores will face rejection. However, applications with inconsistencies in documents, suspicious test histories or doubts over the authenticity of results could face additional checks, longer processing timelines or possible refusal.

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Immigration fraud concerns behind the move

Canada has been tightening scrutiny across different parts of its immigration system as authorities attempt to reduce misuse of migration pathways. Language proficiency scores play a key role in selection systems such as Express Entry, where higher scores can significantly improve an applicant’s chances of receiving an invitation for permanent residence.

Fraudulent language certificates or manipulated results can undermine the selection process by giving some applicants an unfair advantage over genuine candidates.

IRCC’s latest instructions indicate that officers have been given more tools to verify whether submitted language scores are genuine before making immigration decisions.

What applicants should do

Those planning to apply for Canadian immigration should take the following precautions:

• Take language tests only through officially recognised providers.

• Avoid agents or intermediaries promising guaranteed immigration outcomes through “arranged” test scores.

• Check that personal details, photographs and test information match across all documents.

ALSO READ: Canada Pension Plan Investment Boards invests up to ₹7,000cr in CtrlS • Keep original test reports and related communication from testing agencies for records.

The new checks are expected to strengthen screening rather than change eligibility rules. Applicants with genuine qualifications and authentic test results are unlikely to be impacted, but the additional verification could increase scrutiny and processing time for cases that require further review.