VIP Clothing witnesses a significant turnaround in the Q1 FY26 PAT, driving profitable growth and long-term value creation

New Delhi [India], August 7: VIP Clothing reports a strong performance for Q1 FY26, reflecting the success of our ongoing transformation initiatives and effective strategic execution. Revenue for the quarter grew impressively by 30.6% year-on-year, reaching ₹654.5M, as compared to ₹501.2M in Q1 FY25. Our EBITDA for the quarter surged to ₹62.5M, representing a substantial increase of 122.4% over the same period last year, when it stood at ₹28.1M. The EBITDA margin improved to 9.5%, underscoring the positive impact of disciplined cost control measures and enhanced operational efficiencies. PAT also recorded a significant rise, reaching ₹22.2M in Q1 FY26, up from ₹2.3M in Q1 FY25 PAT margins stood at 3.4% for Q1 FY26. This performance reaffirms our commitment to driving profitable growth and long-term value creation.

As part of our premiumization strategy, we extended our flagship men's innerwear brand with the launch of the Frenchie X collection in Kerala. After successful rollouts in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Delhi, this expansion brought Frenchie X to over 140 outlets nationwide, including 40+ stores across Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and key tier-II towns. Designed with cutting-edge fabrics, moisture-wicking finishes, and futuristic waistbands, Frenchie X meets the demand for high-performance innerwear suited to India's climate and lifestyle.

Building on this product-led momentum, we introduced the Yuwa Series our youthcentric innerwear line designed specifically for Gen Z and millennial consumers. With bold designs, expressive colors, and premium comfort, products like Maxer, Azure, Ascent, Univo, and the newly launched One Up cater to a generation that values individuality and authenticity. The Yuwa Series marks an important step in revitalizing the VIP brand and extending its appeal to younger audiences. It plays a critical role in our long-term vision to expand our demographic reach and reposition VIP Clothing as a modern, lifestyle-driven brand rooted in comfort and confidence.

To support both premiumization and youth engagement, our aggressive digital transformation has redefined how consumers access our products. Through strategic partnerships with Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, we've made our flagship brands available within minutes to customers in major cities and emerging markets. These alliances reduce traditional overheads, unlock real-time consumer insights, and improve delivery speed making our operations leaner and more agile. Our Q-commerce integration is not just a distribution tool; it's a future-forward retail strategy that puts us in step with evolving consumer behaviors and solidifies our position as a digitally enabled brand for the modern Indian shopper.

Looking ahead, our company is confident in its strategic direction and committed to sustainable, innovation-driven growth. We will continue to invest in product development, expand our Omni channel presence, and deepen consumer engagement across geographies. With a strengthened financial foundation, sharper market focus, and futureready brand portfolio, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and drive long-term value for our stakeholders. We remain focused on our mission to make VIP Clothing a trusted, premium, and progressive lifestyle brand for every Indian.

