VIRGIO Marks Two Years with Unprecedented Eco-nic Fair - 25: The Zero Margin, Zero Mark-up 'Anti-Sale'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: VIRGIO, the sustainable fashion-tech brand, today announces its second anniversary, choosing to mark the milestone not with a traditional discount but with an audacious act of transparency: the 'Eco-nic Fair '25' Anti-Sale.

From November 7th to November 9th, VIRGIO will eliminate all mark-ups and margins, selling every garment at its exact cost to make, with prices reflecting savings of up to 70% off across all categories. This three-day event is positioned as a direct "thank you" to its community for supporting its mission, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to fair pricing and conscious commerce. In a quiet rebellion against fast fashion's culture of loud, misleading markdowns, VIRGIO is making honesty the new temptation. Building on its existing commitment to show a cost breakdown for every product, the Eco-nic Fair '25 initiative will have the brand shoulder the cost of commerce, allowing customers to pay only the manufacturing price.

As Amar Nagaram, Co-Founder of VIRGIO, states, "We began with ambition and experimentation; today, we lead with conviction and care. As we enter Year Three, our goal is to deepen impact in sustainability, in inclusivity, and in the lives we touch. The industry calls it a sale when they drop prices. We call it a thank you when we drop our margin. This is not just growth; it is purpose scaling."

Over the past two years, VIRGIO has proven that sustainable fashion can be both scalable and trend-forward. This growth has been marked by key initiatives: the successful debut of the curvy sub-brand called Beyond the Curve (BTC), co-created with actor Anjali Anand; significant expansion into the global markets alongside new physical stores across 5 cities in India. Expanding beyond fashion, VIRGIO also launched Amodira, a distinct fragrance line inspired by India's rich culture and Indian royalty. Most notably, VIRGIO served as the Sustainable Fashion Partner for IIFA 2025, where it centered the IIFA Green Carpet event on eco-friendly craftsmanship and elevated the conversation that glamour and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. The anniversary is a reaffirmation of the brand's commitment to a future where style and substance walk hand in hand.

As it steps into its third year, VIRGIO remains grounded in the principles that define it: fashion with integrity, inclusivity by design, and transparency at every step. The anniversary is not just a celebration of what has been, but a reaffirmation of what comes next, a future where style and substance walk hand in hand.

Event Details

The Eco-nic Fair '25 will run for three days:

Dates: November 7th - November 9th

Where: VIRGIO physical stores and online at virgio.com and marketplaces such as Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio

