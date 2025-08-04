Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti Raises USD 230k from Wow Momo Founder Sagar Daryani, and other Global Angel Investors

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 4: Homegrown QSR startup Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti has raised 230k$ in a strategic funding round by Sagar Daryani (Co-founder, Wow! Momo), Abhishek Rungta (Founder & CEO, Indus Net Techonology), Suyash Saraf (Co-founder & CEO, Dot & Key), and other global angel investors.

Founded by Deepak Kumar (Age: 26 Years), the brand is on a mission to transform India's iconic street snacks into a modern, hygienic, and scalable QSR experience - all while preserving the authentic taste that defines Indian street food. This young founder is steering toward becoming India's most trusted street food brand.

The brand currently operates 18 thriving outlets in Kolkata, has served over 2 lakh happy customers, and maintains a strong 4.6+ rating on Swiggy and Zomato - proving that authenticity and hygiene can go hand in hand. The brand recently launched its own D2C platform, wahfoods.com, offering fresh Puchkas and Litti-Chokha delivered in under 30 minutes.

This fresh capital will help Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti scale 19 more outlets in Kolkata, strengthen it's core team, and build robust systems to power its next big leap - 100 outlets across 6 metro cities within the next 2 years.

"Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti is giving India's desi street food a bold upgrade - authentic, hygienic, and built to scale" said Sagar Daryani, co-founder & CEO of Wow! Momo and has invested into this venture in his personal capacity.

India's online food services industry is projected to double to $8 Bn, yet organized QSR chains still account for less than half of the country's total eating-out spend. Meanwhile, local street food remains a USD 20 Bn+ unorganized opportunity. Riding this wave, Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti aims to repeat the Haldiram's success story in the street food space- formalizing India's favourite roadside flavours with the hygiene, consistency, and trust of a modern QSR chain.

With a clear vision, strong unit economics, and credible investor backing, Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti is actively engaging with strategic partners and institutional investors for its next growth round - as it rides the wave of India's next big QSR revolution.

